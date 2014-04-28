Market Research on Entyvio and Xeljanz Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Ulcerative Colitis Entyvio and Xeljanz Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



Entyvio (Ulcerative Colitis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 http://www.researchmoz.us/entyvio-ulcerative-colitis-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022-report.html



Entyvio for the treatment of moderate to severe CD and UC. Takedas subsidiary, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, sponsored the Entyvio clinical trials, GEMINI I, GEMINI II, and GEMINI III, as well as the ongoing GEMINI LTS trial. Entyvio has been studied in 2,700 patients in nearly 40 countries, making it the largest Phase III clinical trial program ever conducted evaluating both CD and UC patients.Simponi and Takedas Entyvio, which will lead to an increase in the overall number of patients being treated with biologics in the US, 5EU, Japan, and Canada. Another key event affecting the UC market is the anticipated launch of biosimilars, given that the patent expiry of the UC blockbusters, Remicade and Humira are set to expire in the US in 2018 and 2016, respectively.Overview of Ulcerative Colitis, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape. Detailed information on Entyvio including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.Sales forecast for Entyvio for the top eight countries from 2012 to 2022.Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK Japan and Canada.



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Xeljanz (Ulcerative Colitis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 http://www.researchmoz.us/xeljanz-ulcerative-colitis-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022-report.html



Pfizer developed Xeljanz (tofacitinib, formerly known as tasocitinib), an oral, small-molecule JAK inhibitor, for the treatment of RA, and as a potential treatment for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, CD, and UC. Xeljanz is a potential first-in-class product for UC, being one of the most advanced JAK inhibitors in the pipeline.During the forecast period from 2012-2022, the growth of the UC market will be driven largely by the entry of Johnson & Johnsons (J&Js) Simponi and Takedas Entyvio, which will lead to an increase in the overall number of patients being treated with biologics in the US, 5EU, Japan, and Canada. Another key event affecting the UC market is the anticipated launch of biosimilars, given that the patent expiry of the UC blockbusters, Remicade and Humira are set to expire in the US in 2018 and 2016, respectively.



Scope

Overview of Ulcerative Colitis, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

Detailed information on Xeljanz including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

Sales forecast for Xeljanz for the top eight countries from 2012 to 2022.

Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan and Canada.



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