Market Research on Level Sensor Market Worth $4,775.89 Million by 2020

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- According to a new market research report “Level Sensors Market Focus on Technologies (Contact Type (Magnetostrictive, Vibratory probe, Hydrostatic, Magnetic float) and Non Contact Type (Ultrasonic, Radar, Optical, Laser)), Applications and Geography – Global Trends & Forecast to 2013 - 2020”, the total level sensor market is expected to reach $4,775.89 million by 2020, at a CAGR of 8.01% from 2014 to 2020.



Browse more than 123 market data tables 58 figures spread through 250 slides and in-depth TOC on "Level Sensors Market Focus on Technologies (Contact Type (Magnetostrictive, Vibratory probe, Hydrostatic, Magnetic float) and Non Contact Type (Ultrasonic, Radar, Optical, Laser)), Applications and Geography – Global Trends & Forecast to 2013 - 2020"



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Level sensors are widely used across several industrial segments for level measurement. Due to advancement in level sensing technologies and high requirements in various application fields such as consumer, automotive, petrochemicals, water and wastewater management, chemicals, transportation, industrial, power and manufacturing sector the level sensor market is expected to grow in the forecasted period 2014 to 2020. The government regulations for industrial as well as municipal wastewater treatment in developed economies and the government initiatives in developing economies like India, China, and Brazil are acting as strong driving force for the level sensor market growth. The use of Nano-Electro-Mechanical systems (NEMS technology) which help to reduce the size of modern devices and allows high sensing performance is the biggest opportunity for all level sensor manufacturers in the industry.



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Global level sensors report primarily deals with different level sensing technologies and applications type. This report segments global market into four different segments such as technology, type of monitoring, application and geography.



The report entails the market analysis and forecasts related to global level sensors technology, monitoring type, geography and applications. The report also highlights various level sensing technologies like magnetostrictive, vibratory probe, hydrostatic, magnetic And mechanical float, pneumatic, guided wave, resistive, rotating paddle, weight & chain, capacitance, conductivity, ultrasonic, microwave/radar, Optical, Laser, nuclear, and load cells with an overview of their growth potential.



The market has entered into a transition from contact type of measurement to non-contact type of level measurement. Though the current market is dominated by contact level sensors, there is strong growth in non-contact level sensing segment. North America region represent the largest level sensor markets worldwide in 2013. However, fastest growth is likely to come from APAC region market. Traditional magnetic and mechanical float level sensors market represents the largest segment, while laser level sensors market represents the fastest growing in technology segment.



Due to advancement in level sensing technologies and high requirements in various applications fields such as consumer, automotive, petrochemicals, water & wastewater management, chemicals, transportation, industrial, power and manufacturing sector, and so on, the market is expected to grow in forecasted period. The market has been witnessing a massive transformation since past couple of years.



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The market has entered into a shift from contact type of measurement to non-contact type of level measurement. Though the current market is dominated by contact level sensors, there is strong growth in non-contact level sensing segment. Many multinational companies such as Siemens AG (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Honeywell Sensing & Control (U.S.) are investing heavily in acquisitions and R&D activities for more innovations and product development involving non-contact level sensing technologies. The government regulations for industrial as well as municipal wastewater treatment in developed economies and the government initiatives in developing economies like India, China, and Brazil are acting as strong driving force for the market.



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