Market Research on Light Weapons Market Worth $1.56 Billion by 2019

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- According to a new market research report of the "Light Weapons Market by Product (MANPADS (Man-Portable Air-Defence Systems, ATGW (Anti-Tank Guided Weapons), Heavy Machine Guns, Mortars/Grenade Launchers, Recoilless Rifles), by Technology (Guided and Unguided), Platform (Defence and Homeland Security), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle-East, Latin America, ROW) - Forecasts & Analysis to 2014-2019" the global Light Weapons Market is projected to cross $1.56 Billion by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 2.78% from 2014 to 2019.



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The global market will exhibit a gradual growth over the next 5 years. The global light weapons market is estimated to be $1.36 billion in 2014 and is expected to register a CAGR of 2.78% by 2019. The global MANPAD market is estimated to be $123.88 million in 2014 and is expected to register a CAGR of 1.67% in 2019. The global ATGW market is estimated to be $908.47 million in 2014 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.14% in 2019. The global unguided weapons market is estimated to be $333.92 million in 2014 and is expected to register a CAGR of 1.90% in 2019.



Browse 87 market data Tables 51 Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Light Weapons Market".

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The report analyses the defense and homeland security platforms of the Light Weapons Market. The report also incorporates the market share based on the types of guided and unguided light weapons.



The Light Weapons Market includes the MANPAD (man-portable air-defence systems), ATGW (anti-tank guided weapons) and unguided weapons markets. The global MANPAD market is estimated to be $123.88 Million in 2014 and is expected to register a CAGR of 1.67% in 2019. The global ATGW market is estimated to be $908.47 Million in 2014 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.14% in 2019. The global unguided weapons market is estimated to be $333.92 Million in 2014 and is expected to register a CAGR of 1.90% in 2019.



The global light weapons market can be broadly classified into two categories based on technology: guided and unguided. ATGW and MANPAD are based on guided technologies. In this segment, the market size of ATGW is growing at a very fast pace. The products which come under unguided technology are heavy machine guns, recoilless rifles, and the mortar/grenade launchers. The mortar/grenade launchers market covers a major share of the global unguided light weapons market segment.



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The geography-wise analysis includes application-level segmentations across the regions such as North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Rest of the World (ROW). The competitive analysis includes the market share of the prominent companies in the light weapons market. The country-wise analysis includes various contracts, programs, and the scope of the Light Weapons Market over the next 5 years. The report also includes the analysis of the country-wise contribution in the production of specific types of light weapons across the globe.



The drivers, restraints, and challenges, are analyzed and their impact on the global Light Weapons Market throughout the period is charted to provide an in-depth insight of the market. The various technological trends and opportunities are discussed in the report. The ETOP (Environment Threat and Opportunity Profile) analysis of the market is incorporated to determine its impact on the Light



Weapons Market.



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