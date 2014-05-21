Market Research on Smoking Cessation - Data, Analysis & Forecasts to 2023

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on "Smoking Cessation - Data, Analysis & Forecasts to 2023". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Market.



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Smoking Cessation - Data, Analysis & Forecasts till 2023'

Pharmaceutical, Commercial & Strategic Developments in the Global Smoking Cessation Market 2013-2023



In April 2013 the US Food & Drug Agency (FDA) announced its plan to relax rules regarding the use and labelling of over-the-counter nicotine replacement therapies.



On April 1st 2013, FDA Commissioner Margaret A. Hamburg M.D. stated, The agency heard from several public health groups that the labelling for OTC NRT products may stop consumers who are trying to quit smoking from using them. The FDA hopes the recommended changes will allow more people to use these products effectively for smoking cessation and that tobacco dependence will decline in this country. Will new changes increase take-up of smoking cessation products? This report tells you.



The global smoking cessation market is forecast to reach $4.4bn in 2023, but what will it be this year? Next year? and in 5 years time?



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Datas new smoking cessation report outlines the key factors affecting the market across the forecast period 2013-2023. The report outlines essential drivers and restraints in all key global geographies.



Nicoderm and Habitrol are the primary NRT products on the market, accounting for over 80% of the global NRT market revenue in 2013. Bupropion and Varenicline are the major products in the prescription drug segment of the smoking cessation market. But what are the 5 key drivers of the global smoking cessation market?



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1) Increased health care / health education in many geographies

2) Adoption of smoking cessation products onto health insurance policies

3) Increasing number of smoking cessation products emerging onto the market

4) Emergence of e-cigarettes onto the global market

5) Over 1bn smokers worldwide



This report analysis your market, in key geographic segments; explains in which direction each key market will grow across the next 10 years, and why.



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