Market Research Report : Commercial Aircraft Market to Hit USD 265.71 Billion by 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Commercial aircrafts market worldwide has witnessed a surge in demand for new and advanced aircrafts, largely influenced by entry of new airlines and network expansion by existing airlines. Other factors, such as replacement of obsolete aircrafts and demand for fuel-efficient aircrafts, rise in air passenger traffic, and healthy economic growth exhibited by emerging markets, among the others, are expected to further influence the demand for commercial aircrafts during the forecast period.



This report provides analysis of the commercial aircraft market with growth forecast for the period 2013 – 2019, wherein market is analyzed from varying parameters, such as by component, jet engine type, and by aircraft type. This distinctive segmentation is based on the recent trends in the aerospace industry which help the OEMs to take prolific business decisions. The Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and Value Chain Analysis provide insights about the industry and thus elucidate information about competitors operating in the market. It provides an overview of major drivers, restraints and opportunities to be analyzed in accordance with the sustainability in the market.



This report includes company profiles of the key market players, focusing on company overview, business strategies, financial overview, and recent developments. Some of the major companies operating in the commercial aircraft market and profiled in this report include Boeing Company, Airbus S.A.S., Bombardier Inc., Pratt and Whitney (United Technologies Corporation), GE Aviation (General Electric Corporation), and Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc., among the others. However, market size estimates are not limited to revenue generated by these companies.



The report analyzes the global commercial aircraft (engine, parts, and equipment) market in terms of revenue (USD billion). The market has been segmented as follows:



Commercial Aircraft Jet Engine Market, by Engine Type



Turbofan

Turboprop



Commercial Aircraft Market, by Component



Engine

Airframe

Systems

Avionics

Interior

Landing gear



Commercial Aircraft Market, by Aircraft Type



Large widebody

Medium widebody

Small widebody

Narrow body

Regional jets

Business jets



Commercial Aircraft Market, by Geography



North America

Europe

Asia–Pacific

Rest of World (RoW)