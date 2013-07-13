Market Research Report: Light Electric Vehicles, Mobility Vehicles, E-Motorcycles and Micro-EVs (Quadricycles) 2013-2023

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- Written by the world's leading expert on LEVs, with the longest track record, this LEV report looks closely at global trends in their technology, manufacture and market drivers such as legislation. IDTechEx has added forecasts and other material. The analysis is balanced, with negative factors exposed such as several Chinese cities banning or severely restricting LEVs. The LEV industry is growing fast, with greatest strength in China today, but also clearly emerging fast in the rest of the world. Up until the last couple of years, ebike sales were concentrated in China, Japan, and the EU. In the last few years, nearly every nation has bought ebikes from China, and in some cases, the volumes are now significant. Sales will reach 130 million yearly before 2025, make it one of the world's largest industries. The report encompasses over 70 brands gives forecasts of sales numbers, unit prices and total market value for 2013-2023. Market drivers are balanced against many negative factors that are discussed in the report, and detail on standards and legislation is given.



LEVs are one of the largest and fastest growing electric vehicle markets. A Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) is a land vehicle propelled by an electric motor that uses an energy storage device such as a battery or fuel cell, has two or three wheels, and typically weighs less than 100kg. Most LEVs are and will remain ebikes. These are Power on Demand bikes controlled with a throttle. A significant percentage of ebikes sold are scooters in that they have the driver's feet rest on a platform - they are not straddled by the driver.



Today, the LEV industry is dominated by large bicycle companies, due to their access to distribution. We explain why, in the future, these companies will face major competition from, and may be pushed aside by car, motorcycle, and car parts companies. Supply chains for motors, batteries, chassis parts, and nearly every LEV component exist in Asia, primarily in China, Taiwan, Japan, and newly emerging South Korea. We reveal where the highest profits will be obtained in future and the opportunities in components as these change with lithium-ion batteries of several generations and supercapacitors being increasingly employed, for example. The more demanding future technical requirements of users and standards are investigated.



Other vehicles closely allied to LEVS but not technically LEVs include more than electric motorcycles and mobility vehicles for the disabled covered in this report every year. This year we also include the newly successful car-like vehicles called Micro EVs that are variously classified as motorcycles, quad bikes and, in Europe, the special category quadricycles. This year Micro EV become a separate category in IDTechEx forecasts because they are now a substantial rapidly growing business. For example, the Philippines has ordered 100,000 e-trike taxis in 2013.



Adjoining sectors are also discussed such as heavy electric motorcycles and the bigger sector of mobility vehicles for the disabled, where ten year forecasts are presented. New crossover vehicles between LEVs and these sectors are presented.



