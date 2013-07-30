Market Research Report on China Poultry Vaccine Market Share,Size,Trends and Growth Analysis - MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- China poultry vaccine market analysis is an invaluable asset for anyone who wants to invest in the poultry vaccine industry, to import into/from China, to build factories in China, to partner with one of the key Chinese corporations, or to compete in the segment.



The report provides in-depth analysis and detailed insight into the poultry vaccine industry, market drivers, key enterprises and their strategies, related policies, laws and standards for the industry, price trends, import and export data, projects to be constructed in China, forecasts, as well as technologies and investment status, risks and trends.



The poultry vaccine indicates the products reproduced and processed from the pathogenic micro-organisms with good immunogenicity and can immunize vaccinated poultry and prevent poultry diseases.



Traditional vaccines indicate the ones that are produced from bacterial or viral culture solution through the traditional approaches. Traditional vaccines play an important role in preventing and treating infectious livestock and poultry diseases. The vaccines we use today are mainly traditional vaccines. Traditional vaccines include: inactivated vaccines, mild vaccines, univalent vaccines, mixed vaccines, homologous vaccines, heterologous vaccines, anti-idiotype vaccines and genetically recombinant vaccines.



At present, there are many types of livestock and poultry vaccines with advanced technologies and wide application, which can be used to control infectious livestock and poultry diseases quite efficiently and safeguard development of the livestock breeding and poultry raising industry.



Chinaâ€™s animal vaccine market can be divided into two types, mandatory vaccines for government procurement and vaccines for market sales. There are only 5 types of mandatory vaccines and more are market vaccines. However, mandatory vaccines in China still accounts for over 50% of the market share. Its market competition is fierce, but the room for growth is limited. However, no matter in terms of new product development or improvement of animal protection rate, the market vaccine has ampler room for development. Organized viral vaccines take a large share in the poultry vaccines.



Data sources: National statistics organizations, market research (monitoring) center, industry associations (institutes), import/export statistics organizations.



