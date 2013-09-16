Market Research Report on Microturbines Market (2013-2019) Now at Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- A micro-turbine is a system that generates power and is a combination of a small gas turbine and high speed generator. The combustor in a micro-turbinecan run on various types of fuel such as diesel, biogas, natural gas, hydrogen, alcohol, and LPG, emitting negligible toxicity. It is a revolutionary invention and can be used in a variety of applications where electricity needs to be generated. The biggest market for micro turbines is assumed to be the hybrid vehicle market. Micro turbines can also be used for providing power to grids where the grid network is weak. A micro-turbine can generate energy from 25 Kw to 500 Kw.



Browse full report at: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/microturbines-market.html



The micro-turbine market is a niche market of power generation, but has significant presence in North America. Its production rate as well as revenue generation has been exemplary in the recent past, and it is expected that it will improve its market share in the foreseeable future. The potential market lies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where it is still at a nascent stage.



Micro-turbines can be used in the new generation hybrid cars, which are the new age vehicles whose world-wide demand is expected to soar in the recent future. It has also targeted the high growth heavy vehicle sector as a potential demand driver. The low cost and the light weight of the micro turbines is another desirable property which puts its use in so many applications. With “Green Activism” on the rise, the need of the hour is to generate power with minimum toxic emissions and micro-turbines fit the bill. The heat generated from the micro-turbines can also be used for heating air or to produce steam, increasing its utility, and hence the market attractiveness.



However, there are some restraints associated with this market. The rising global fuel costs will eventually increase the cost of electricity generation, which might dampen the market. There are apprehensions about the longevity of the machines as well, as they require a lot of maintenance and have a limit to the number of times they can be started and stopped. Some of the major manufacturers of micro-turbines are Honeywell, Capstone, Northern Research & Engineering Corporation, and GE Power Systems, among many others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



More reports on Energy market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/energy-market-reports-3.html



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company providing global business research reports and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers.



TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources along with various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information which is indispensable for businesses to sustain their competitive edge.



Contact Us:

CORPORATE OFFICE:

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030



Browse other blogs:

http://marketingresearchfirm.wordpress.com

http://marketing-research-firm.blogspot.com