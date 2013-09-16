Market Research Report on Skincare Market (2012-2018) Now at Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Technological advancement in the skin care market combined with development of innovative products providing effective results and ease of use are contributing to the growth of this industry. The increasing demand for anti-ageing products and growing concern for the use of natural and organic skin care products are the major factors driving the skin care industry.



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The growing consumer concern for the use of natural and organic skin care products is encouraging new manufacturers to enter the market. Intense competition can pose a serious challenge to the growth of the skin care industry owing to reduction in quality to reduce the overall cost of skin care products.



Among all the geographies the U.S. and Europe has the maximum potential both in terms of value and volume, whereas, Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to the increasing concern of the growing population about personal care and hygiene.



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Market Segmentation



Segmentation Based on Products

Facial Care

Moisturizers

Cleansers

Anti UV Products

Whitening Products



Anti Ageing Products

Body Care

Hand and Body Lotions



Sun Care Products

Personal Wash Products

Bar Soaps

Liquid Soaps



The regions covered under this study are:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This research report is a comprehensive analysis of the current market trends, market numbers, industry growth drivers, restraints, and industry projections for the coming years. It also includes an analysis of technological developments in the market, Porter’s five force model, and company profiles of the top industry players. The report provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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Major Players-



Some of the major players dominating this market are Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Cosmair, Beiersdorf, Jergens, Warner-Lambert, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Private Label, and others.



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