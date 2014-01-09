Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- Market research report titled Radio Cabs Market in India 2013 identifies the transport scenario, wherein radio cabs are being hailed as one of the fastest growing business segments within the transport sector. Some of the factors that have driven the growth in awareness about the concept of radio cabs in India include ease of booking, accurate meter readings, trained and polite staff, competitive rates and GPS tracking, aided by the huge demand-supply gap within the segment. Although initial off-take was restricted only to corporate use owing to the myth of exceedingly high fares compared to ordinary cabs, recent trends suggest that individual users are gradually notching up the difference riding on increased disposable income and propensity towards safe and hassle-free communication.



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The business model deliberates on the varied forms prevalent, with the ‘franchise’ model being the newest entrant into the market. With recent price hikes in fuel, radio cabs have followed suit and hiked their fares as well. Although fares comprise a primary source of revenue for radio cabs, advertising and subscription fees also account for a significant share of the overall revenue. With new players entering the segment, radio cabs as a proposition has come up with new technological add-ons and unique facilities that makes it more convenient and exclusive. As the country reels under deteriorated safety issues especially for women, features in radio cabs such as SMS trip trackers, vehicle trackers and associated mobile apps help in positioning the service as a more safe and convenient means of transport. Radio cabs, as a business concept, is poised for greater success not just in leading cities but also lesser known cities in India, as is evident from the expansion plans for tier II and tier III cities by leading operators.



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Table of Content



Introduction

Slide 1: Introduction – Radio Cabs

Slide 2: Radio Cab Architecture

Slide 3: Demand-supply Aggregation

Slide 4-5: Advantages of radio cabs over normal cabs



Market Overview

Slide 6: Radio Cab Market in India – Overview, Market Size & Growth (2012-2017e)

Slide 7-8: Segmentation – Organized-unorganized Split (2012), Corporate-Individual Split (2012)

Slide 9: Radio Cab Market Share (2012)

Slide 10: Fleet Expansion Slated for FY 2014



Business Model

Slide 11: Business Model – Overview

Slide 12: Summary

Slide 13-16: Types of Business Models

Slide 17: Bidding System



Revenue Model

Slide 18: Summary

Slide 19: Components of Revenue, Revenue Break-up (2012)

Slide 20-25: Types of Revenue



Cost Analysis

Slide 26: Components of Cost

Slide 27: Indirect Costs



Drivers & Challenges

Slide 28: Summary

Slide 29-33: Drivers

Slide 34-36: Challenges



Government Participation

Slide 37-40: Government Policies



Trends

Slide 41: Summary

Slide 42-55: Analysis of Mark ups on Medicine Price (Originator Brand and Generics)



Competitive Landscape

Slide 56: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Slide 57: Major Private Companies – Summary

Slide 58-89: Reimbursement – Discount Card in Pharmacies



Strategic Recommendations

Slide 90-91: Key Recommendations



Appendix

Slide 92: Appendix

Slide 93: Sources of Information



Revenue Model

1. Advertising in a Radio Cab in India

2. Pricing Structure – Meru Cabs, Easy Cabs, Mega Cabs



Competitive Landscape

1. Company profiles (All Companies)

a. Company Information

b. Products and Services

c. Key People (All Companies)

d. Shareholders of the Company

e. Key Ratios

f. Business Highlights



Appendix

1. Appendix

2. Sources of Information



Macro Economic Indicators

1. GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)

2. Inflation Rate: Monthly (Nov-Dec 2012 – Mar-Apr 2013)

3. Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Sep 2011 - Feb 2012)

4. Exchange Rate: Monthly (Dec 2012 – May 2013)

5. Lending Rate: Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)

6. Trade Balance: Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)

7. FDI Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)



Market Overview

1. Radio Cab Market in India – Market Size (2012-2017e)

2. Segmentation – Organized-unorganized Split (2012), Corporate-Individual Split (2012)

3. Market Share (2012)

4. Fleet Expansion for FY 2014



Revenue Model

1. Revenue Break-up (2012)

2. OOH Advertising Spend – Market Size & Growth (2010-2015e)

3. Price Rise in AC Radio Cabs (Before Jun 2013-After Jun 2013)

4. Price Rise in economy Radio Cabs (Before Jun 2013-After Jun 2013)



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Cost Analysis

1. Cost Break-up (2012)

2. Indirect Costs – Break-up (2012)



Drivers and Challenges

1. Aggregate Consumption (2005-2025e), Aggregate Disposable Income (2005-2025e)

2. ForeignTourist Arrivals (Feb 2010- Feb 2012)

3. IT/BPO Exports (FY 2010-FY 2013)

4. Indian BPO Market Share – Global Perspective (2009-2012)



Competitive Landscape

1. Competitive Benchmarking – Key Ratios of 3 Major Private Companies – Operational & Financial Basis (2012-13)

2. Private Companies – Summary (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)

3. Company profiles (All Companies)

a. Ownership Structure (Private Companies)

b. Financial Snapshot



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