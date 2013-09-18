Market Research Research Global Commercial Aircraft Refurbishing Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Global Commercial Aircraft Refurbishing market to grow at a CAGR of 6.6 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for aircrafts from the APAC region. The Global Commercial Aircraft Refurbishing market has also been witnessing an increasing demand for cabin conversion of business jets. However, the increasing raw material prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Commercial Aircraft Refurbishing Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Commercial Aircraft Refurbishing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include B/E Aerospace Inc., Lufthansa Technik AG, and SIA Engineering Company, and Zodiac Aerospace SA.



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The other vendors mentioned in this report are Rose Aircraft Services, Saberliner Corp., and Timco Aviation Services.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Product Segmentation

6.4 Five Forces Analysis



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7. Geographical Segmentation

7.1 Geographical Segmentation of Jetliners

7.2 Geographical Segmentation of Business Jets



8. Vendor Landscape

8.1 Competitive Scenario

8.2 Vendor Ranking



9. Buying Criteria



10. Market Growth Drivers



11. Drivers and their Impact



12. Market Challenges



13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



14. Market Trends



15. Key Vendor Analysis

15.1 B/E Aerospace, Inc.

Business Overview

Business Segmentation

Key Information

SWOT Analysis

15.2 Lufthansa Technik AG

Business Overview

Business Segmentation

Key Information

SWOT Analysis

15.3 SIA Engineering Company Ltd.

Business Overview

Business Segmentation

Key Information

SWOT Analysis

15.4 Zodiac Aerospace SA

Business Overview

Business Segmentation

Key Information

SWOT Analysis



16. Other Reports in this Series



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Supply Chain of Commercial Aircraft Refurbishing Market

Exhibit 3: Global Commercial Aircraft Refurbishing Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 4: Commercial Aircraft Market by Product Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 5: Relationship between Demand for Aircrafts and for Aircraft Refurbishing

Exhibit 6: Global Jetliner Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 7: Global Jetliner Market by Geographical Segmentation 2016

Exhibit 8: Global Business Jets Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 9: Global Business Jets Market by Geographical Segmentation 2016

Exhibit 10: Business Segmentation of B/E Aerospace, Inc.

Exhibit 11: Business Segmentation of Lufthansa Technik AG

Exhibit 12: Business Segmentation of SIA Engineering Company Ltd.

Exhibit 13: Business Segmentation of B/E Aerospace, Inc.



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