Market Samurai Helps Business Owners in Competition Analysis

Market samurai is divided into eight modules, which are listed as follows:



1. Rank Tracker: This is the one of the most attractive features of market samurai according to the Market Samurai review video and helps in the analysis of the rankings of websites in the most popular search engines like Bing, yahoo, MSN or Google.



The best part is that over 1000 keywords and domains can be tracked through this software at the same time with their cloud hosting. The tracking is done automatically and the cloud server is reliable as quoted in the Hostgator reviews video.



2. Keyword research: As the name suggests, it allows choosing the high demand keywords with low competition for the content of websites. It provides a list of favourable and relevant options to choose from.



3. SEO competition: Besides selecting the appropriate keywords, the analysis of the page rank of the websites compared with other websites, which use the same keywords in popular search engines, is also important.



The SEO competition module of market samurai increases the scope of improvement of page rankings. Besides that, it does complete analysis of cache information, keyword metrics and backlinks.



4. Domains: This feature helps in getting complete information of the latest as well as the outdated or expired domains.



5. Monetization: It helps in finding supportive programs from some of the best networks like Paydotcom, commission junction, Clickbank and Amazon.



6. Find content: If relevant blogs or content related to the website is not available, this feature of Market Samurai comes into picture. It provides a list of some good and relevant articles from the most popular article directories like about.com or Ezine articles. This is a great feature for people who are still learning how to create a website from scratch.



7. Publish content: Besides finding the appropriate content, it also enables publishing of blogs or any other content relevant for the website.



8. Promotion: Last but not the least; it helps in promoting websites by giving an opportunity of adding back links.



Overall, Market Samurai is an excellent product for search engine optimization. Only by spending a little amount on this awesome software, you can earn a lot of profit as it makes your website more appealing and visible to the Audience. It helps to save time, money as well as energy.



