Market Study: Canada 2013 Wealth Book: Land of the Tar Sands, Research Report Available at MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- This report is the result of WealthInsights extensive research covering the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and wealth management market in Canada.



The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2007 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2012. This enables us to determine how well the country's HNWIs have performed through the crisis.



Summary



There are just over 422,000 HNWIs and over 4,000 UHNWIs in Canada in 2012. This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of HNWIs and Ultra HNWIs in Canada, and highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management industry.



Scope



Independent market sizing of Canadian HNWIs across five wealth bands

HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2012

HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2017

HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities

Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2007-2012)

Number of wealth managers in each city

City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential

Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Canada

Size of the Canadian wealth management industry

Detailed wealth management and family office information

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Key Highlights



There are just over 422,000 HNWIs in Canada in 2012. These HNWIs hold US$1,529 billion in wealth which equates to 26% of total individual wealth held in the country.

At the end of 2012, Canadian HNWIs held 26% (US$372 billion) of their wealth outside their home country, which is in line with the worldwide norm of between 20% and 30%.

Ontario is the largest state for Canadian HNWIs, accounting for 47% of total HNWIs with just over 198,000 individuals. There are also sizable HNWI populations in Quebec (81,800 HNWIs), Alberta (58,700 HNWIs), British Columbia (49,700 HNWIs) and Manitoba (10,500 HNWIs).



Toronto is the largest city for Canadian HNWIs, accounting for 28% of total HNWIs with just over 116,000 individuals. There are also sizable HNWI populations in Montreal (52,700 HNWIs), Calgary (32,100 HNWIs), Vancouver (25,600 HNWIs) and Edmonton (14,100 HNWIs).

The global private banking industry was estimated to have AuM of just over US$19.3 trillion at the end of 2012. The Canadian wealth management sector accounted for approximately US$600 billion of this, equating to 3.1% of the global total.



