Market Study for Mobile Healthcare (MHealth) Bible: 2014 - 2020

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- With more than 7 Billion mobile network subscriptions worldwide, the mobile communications sector is rapidly gaining traction from a diverse range of vertical sectors. Healthcare is no exception to this trend.



As healthcare providers seek to maximize their patient outreach while minimizing costs, many view mobile healthcare (or mHealth) as the solution to improve healthcare cost-efficiency. mHealth refers to the usage of mobile communications technology & devices to enhance access to healthcare information, improve distribution of routine and emergency health services and provide diagnostic services.



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Mobile network operators also view mHealth as a lucrative opportunity for the monetization of their mobile connectivity services. Given that most operators have established themselves as reputable consumer brands, they are also eyeing on opportunities to offer services beyond simple connectivity. Many operators already offer branded or co-branded end-to-end mHealth solutions to their customer bases.



In addition, mHealth offers a multitude to opportunities to the pharmaceutical industry ranging from R&D activities to securing the supply chain and, in the battle against counterfeit drugs.



Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Research estimates that the mHealth market will account for nearly $9 Billion in 2014 alone. Despite barriers relating to regulation, patient acceptance and privacy concerns, SNS Research estimates further growth at a CAGR of nearly 40% over the next 6 years.



This report presents an in-depth assessment of the global mHealth market. In addition to covering key market drivers, challenges, future roadmap, value chain analysis, deployment case studies, service/product strategies and strategic recommendations, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for the mHealth market from 2013 till 2020. Historical revenue figures for 2010 – 2012 are also presented. The forecasts and historical revenue figures are individually segmented for 5 individual submarkets, 29 use case categories, 5 ecosystem player categories, 6 geographical regions and 34 countries.



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The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet covering quantitative data from all figures presented within the report.



Topics Covered:



The report covers the following topics:

The scope and implementation of mHealth across the globe

mHealth technology

Market drivers and key benefits of mHealth

Challenges and inhibitors to the mHealth ecosystem

mHealth standardization and regulatory initiatives

mHealth opportunities, use cases and applications

mHealth deployment case studies

Value chain analysis of the mHealth ecosystem and the recognition of key players in each segment of the value chain

mHealth industry roadmap: 2010 – 2020

Key trends in the mHealth ecosystem; mHealth regulation & security, adoption of cloud based mHealth services, alliances for ecosystem fortification, and the impact of LTE deployments

The role of M2M technology in the mHealth ecosystem

Profiles and strategies of key players in the mHealth market

Strategic recommendations for mobile network operators, wireless infrastructure/device OEMs, application developers, healthcare service providers & pharmaceutical companies to capitalize on the mHealth opportunity

In-depth analysis for 5 individual submarkets and their associated mHealth application use cases:

Pharmaceutical Applications

Medical Information & Healthcare Management

Healthcare & Fitness

Remote Consultation/Diagnostic Services

M2M, Sensor & Monitoring Applications



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