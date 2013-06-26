Market Study; GIS Market in South America 2012-2016 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Table of Contents:



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview



6. Market Landscape

6.1 GIS Segments

Market Forecast

Comparison of GIS Market in South America with the Rest of the World

Product Segmentation



To check out the table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/gis-market-in-south-america-2012-2016



TechNavio's analysts forecast the GIS market in South America to grow at a CAGR of 9.25 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from the Public sector. The GIS market in South America has also been witnessing the emergence of multiuse data collection technologies. However, the need for high initial investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the GIS Market in South America 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the GIS market in South America landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include Esri Inc., GE Energy, Hexagon AB, MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., and Rolta India Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Astrium (EADS Co.), Autodesk Inc., AvisMap GIS Technologies, Beijing SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., Bentley Systems Inc., Caliper Corp., Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd., Digital Globe Inc., ERDAS Inc., Geosoft Inc., GoogleMap, Hitachi Zosen Corp., Overwatch Systems, Ltd., PASCO Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., ScanPoint Geomatics Ltd., SuperMap Inc., SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., Ubisense Group plc, and WTH Technology Inc.



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/169837



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://technaviomarketreports.blogspot.com/