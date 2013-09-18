Market Study on Colour Cosmetics - China - September 2013

ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Colour Cosmetics - China - September 2013 " to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- As income increases and basic life quality improves significantly, Chinese women could be expected to spend more on discretionary goods like colour cosmetics. This suggests that there is great opportunity to convert millions of non-users in the lower tier cities and rural areas. At the same time, the country’s middle classes is spurring demand for discretionary spend items. Their soaring purchasing power provides the greatest long-term potential for growth.
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TABLE OF CONTENT
Introduction
Definition
Excluded
Methodology
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast for China value sales of colour cosmetics, 2008-18
Figure 2: China colour cosmetics segments’ percentage share in value, 2010-12
Companies and brands
The consumer
Face make-up is the priority
Figure 3: Make-up products used in past 12 months, July 2013
Internet retail is the channel to focus on
Figure 4: Purchase channel for make-up products July 2013
Colour cosmetics the confidence booster
Figure 5: Attitudes towards make-up products, July 2013
Key issues
Cross-selling is essential to drive market share
Driving usage frequency is the next growth opportunity
Multichannel strategies to capture different demographics
What it means
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The Market
Key points
Market size and forecast
Figure 6: Colour cosmetics China market value in local currency, 2008-18
The future
Figure 7: Best- and worst-case forecast for China value sales of colour cosmetics, 2008-18
Market segmentation
Figure 8: China colour cosmetics retail value sales, by sector, 2011-13
Figure 9: New product launches in colour cosmetics, % share, by category, Jan 2009- Jun13
Market Drivers
Key points
Increasing purchasing power in lower-tier cities
The rise of the Chinese middle class could drive significant growth
Figure 10: Discretionary spending, April 2012
Online channel changes the market dynamics
What it means
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Companies and Brands
Key points
Company share
Figure 11: China colour cosmetics market company retail market share, by value (%), 2009-12
Advertising and innovation
Can CC cream create a similar sensation like BB cream?
Figure 12: Examples of CC cream launches in China, Q2 2013
Smarter promotions
Figure 13: L’Oréal Voluminous Million Lashes, launched in China in January 2013
Figure 14: Innisfree has just opened its largest store in China, February 2013
Chinese Imperial Palace look-inspired lip beauty
Figure 15: A clean finish with a focus on two-tone lips is the essence of Zhen Huan style beauty
Figure 16: Zhen Huan look-inspired colour cosmetic launches, 2012-13
Figure 17: New colour cosmetic launches inspired by Chinese ancient culture, 2012-13
Brands
L’Oréal Paris
Figure 18: Profit and loss statement L’Oréal, 2011-12
Maybelline
Figure 19: Selected innovation under the Maybelline brand, 2013
Lancôme
Figure 20: Lancôme Hypnôse new range is designed by Alber Elbaz, also available in eye shadow, Q2 2013
Estee Lauder
Figure 21: Financial overview fiscal year ended 30 June 2011 and 2012
Clinique
Figure 22: Clinique CC Cream Hydrating Colour Corrector Broad Spectrum SPF30, Q2 2013
Carslan
Figure 23: Carslan Max Big Eyes Multi-Function Mascara, Q4 2012
What it means
The Consumer – Product Usage and Frequency
Key points
Figure 24: Make-up products used in past 12 months, July 2013
Figure 25: Frequency of use of make-up products, July 2013
Figure 26: Frequency of use of eye make-up products, July 2013
Figure 27: Frequency of use of lip make-up products, July 2013
The Consumer – Number of Products Used and Spending Habits
Key points
Figure 28: Number of make-up products used in past 12 months, July 2013
Figure 29: Number of make-up products used in past 12 months by age group, July 2013
Figure 30: Number of make-up products used in past 12 months, by type of make-up, July 2013
Focus on the face
Figure 31: Spend on make-up, by category, July 2013
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