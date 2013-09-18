Market Study on Colour Cosmetics - China - September 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- As income increases and basic life quality improves significantly, Chinese women could be expected to spend more on discretionary goods like colour cosmetics. This suggests that there is great opportunity to convert millions of non-users in the lower tier cities and rural areas. At the same time, the country’s middle classes is spurring demand for discretionary spend items. Their soaring purchasing power provides the greatest long-term potential for growth.



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TABLE OF CONTENT



Introduction

Definition

Excluded

Methodology

Abbreviations



Executive Summary

The market

Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast for China value sales of colour cosmetics, 2008-18

Figure 2: China colour cosmetics segments’ percentage share in value, 2010-12

Companies and brands

The consumer

Face make-up is the priority

Figure 3: Make-up products used in past 12 months, July 2013

Internet retail is the channel to focus on

Figure 4: Purchase channel for make-up products July 2013

Colour cosmetics the confidence booster

Figure 5: Attitudes towards make-up products, July 2013

Key issues

Cross-selling is essential to drive market share

Driving usage frequency is the next growth opportunity

Multichannel strategies to capture different demographics

What it means



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The Market

Key points

Market size and forecast

Figure 6: Colour cosmetics China market value in local currency, 2008-18

The future

Figure 7: Best- and worst-case forecast for China value sales of colour cosmetics, 2008-18

Market segmentation

Figure 8: China colour cosmetics retail value sales, by sector, 2011-13

Figure 9: New product launches in colour cosmetics, % share, by category, Jan 2009- Jun13



Market Drivers

Key points

Increasing purchasing power in lower-tier cities

The rise of the Chinese middle class could drive significant growth

Figure 10: Discretionary spending, April 2012

Online channel changes the market dynamics

What it means



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Companies and Brands

Key points

Company share

Figure 11: China colour cosmetics market company retail market share, by value (%), 2009-12

Advertising and innovation

Can CC cream create a similar sensation like BB cream?

Figure 12: Examples of CC cream launches in China, Q2 2013

Smarter promotions

Figure 13: L’Oréal Voluminous Million Lashes, launched in China in January 2013

Figure 14: Innisfree has just opened its largest store in China, February 2013

Chinese Imperial Palace look-inspired lip beauty

Figure 15: A clean finish with a focus on two-tone lips is the essence of Zhen Huan style beauty

Figure 16: Zhen Huan look-inspired colour cosmetic launches, 2012-13

Figure 17: New colour cosmetic launches inspired by Chinese ancient culture, 2012-13

Brands

L’Oréal Paris

Figure 18: Profit and loss statement L’Oréal, 2011-12

Maybelline

Figure 19: Selected innovation under the Maybelline brand, 2013

Lancôme

Figure 20: Lancôme Hypnôse new range is designed by Alber Elbaz, also available in eye shadow, Q2 2013

Estee Lauder

Figure 21: Financial overview fiscal year ended 30 June 2011 and 2012

Clinique

Figure 22: Clinique CC Cream Hydrating Colour Corrector Broad Spectrum SPF30, Q2 2013

Carslan

Figure 23: Carslan Max Big Eyes Multi-Function Mascara, Q4 2012

What it means



The Consumer – Product Usage and Frequency

Key points

Figure 24: Make-up products used in past 12 months, July 2013

Figure 25: Frequency of use of make-up products, July 2013

Figure 26: Frequency of use of eye make-up products, July 2013

Figure 27: Frequency of use of lip make-up products, July 2013



The Consumer – Number of Products Used and Spending Habits

Key points

Figure 28: Number of make-up products used in past 12 months, July 2013

Figure 29: Number of make-up products used in past 12 months by age group, July 2013

Figure 30: Number of make-up products used in past 12 months, by type of make-up, July 2013

Focus on the face

Figure 31: Spend on make-up, by category, July 2013



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