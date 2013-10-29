Market Study on Wireless Solutions to Improve in-Store Sales, Optimize Shopper Engagement, and Combat Showrooming

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Showrooming is the practice of checking out products in a traditional brick and mortar retail store without buying it and then shopping online to get a lower price for the same item. Online stores usually offer lesser prices than their brick and mortar counterparts, because they do not have the same overhead expenses.



This research addresses retail, in-store challenges and concerns including the so called “showrooming” trend. The report evaluates solutions to improve in-store sales, increase shopper loyalty, and overall engagement. These solutions include mobile shopping applications, friend locator and recommended buying, location-based



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marketing/advertisements, embedded entertainment (also known as “gamification”), social commerce, data intelligence, and more. The report provides retailer strategies and solutions. The report also evaluates the anticipated evolution to the smartphone enabled, socially connected, entertained shopper.



This report is a must-read for anyone involved in retail sales, in-store merchandising, mobile commerce, and smartphone applications.



Target Audience:



Mobile network operators

Mobile commerce companies

Wireless handset manufacturers

Retail consumer goods companies

Application development companies

Corporate and Institutional Investors

Embedded entertainment companies

Mobile marketing/advertising companies



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Companies in Report:

ABC Carpet

Adobe

Alibaba

Amazon

American Express

Android Headlines

Apple

Appliances Online

Babble

Barnes & Noble

Best Buy

BI Intelligence

Bloomingdale

Bloomingdales

Charmin

Costco

Currys

eBay

Engadget

Epilogue

Fab

Facebook

Forrester

Gilt

Google

Groupon

Habitat

Hewlett Packard

Home Depot

Instagram

Jack Threads

JC Penney

JiWire

John Lewis

LivingSocial,

Macy’s

Marketforce Inc

Marketoonist

Marks & Spencer

Mckinsey

Microsoft

Moontoast

Nielson

Nike

Nordstrom

Office Depot

Old Spice

One King's Lane

PayPal

PCWorld

Pepsi,

Pinterest

Pinterest

Placed

Reebok

Reevoo’s

RSR Research

Samsung

ScanLife

Scoutmob

Shazam integration

Staples

Starbucks

Stylebop.com

Swaag.it

Taco Bell

Target

Teleflora

Tesco

The New York Times

TNS

Tumblr

TurnTo

Twitter

Vera Wang

Vibes Mobile

Walmart

Yipit

YouTube

ZDnet



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Mobile OS Comparative Analysis and Forecast 2013 - 2018



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A mobile OS is an Operating System that operates a smartphone, tablet, phablet, PDA, or other digital mobile/wireless device. Modern mobile operating systems combine the features of a personal computer operating system with touch screen, cellular, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS mobile navigation, camera, video camera, speech recognition, voice recorder, music player, near field communication, personal digital assistant (PDA) and other features.



This research evaluates the competitive landscape of major mobile operating systems including their evolution, market performance and projections, application store performance, market threats and fragmentations challenges, SWOT analysis, and emerging OS platforms and in-depth analysis of Google’s strategy over Android Open Source Project (AOSP).



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