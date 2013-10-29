Market Study on Wireless Solutions to Improve in-Store Sales, Optimize Shopper Engagement, and Combat Showrooming

ResearchMoz include new market research report"Wireless Solutions to Improve In-store Sales, Optimize Shopper Engagement, and Combat Showrooming " to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Showrooming is the practice of checking out products in a traditional brick and mortar retail store without buying it and then shopping online to get a lower price for the same item. Online stores usually offer lesser prices than their brick and mortar counterparts, because they do not have the same overhead expenses.
This research addresses retail, in-store challenges and concerns including the so called “showrooming” trend. The report evaluates solutions to improve in-store sales, increase shopper loyalty, and overall engagement. These solutions include mobile shopping applications, friend locator and recommended buying, location-based
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marketing/advertisements, embedded entertainment (also known as “gamification”), social commerce, data intelligence, and more. The report provides retailer strategies and solutions. The report also evaluates the anticipated evolution to the smartphone enabled, socially connected, entertained shopper.
This report is a must-read for anyone involved in retail sales, in-store merchandising, mobile commerce, and smartphone applications.
Target Audience:
Mobile network operators
Mobile commerce companies
Wireless handset manufacturers
Retail consumer goods companies
Application development companies
Corporate and Institutional Investors
Embedded entertainment companies
Mobile marketing/advertising companies
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Companies in Report:
ABC Carpet
Adobe
Alibaba
Amazon
American Express
Android Headlines
Apple
Appliances Online
Babble
Barnes & Noble
Best Buy
BI Intelligence
Bloomingdale
Bloomingdales
Charmin
Costco
Currys
eBay
Engadget
Epilogue
Fab
Facebook
Forrester
Gilt
Google
Groupon
Habitat
Hewlett Packard
Home Depot
Instagram
Jack Threads
JC Penney
JiWire
John Lewis
LivingSocial,
Macy’s
Marketforce Inc
Marketoonist
Marks & Spencer
Mckinsey
Microsoft
Moontoast
Nielson
Nike
Nordstrom
Office Depot
Old Spice
One King's Lane
PayPal
PCWorld
Pepsi,
Pinterest
Pinterest
Placed
Reebok
Reevoo’s
RSR Research
Samsung
ScanLife
Scoutmob
Shazam integration
Staples
Starbucks
Stylebop.com
Swaag.it
Taco Bell
Target
Teleflora
Tesco
The New York Times
TNS
Tumblr
TurnTo
Twitter
Vera Wang
Vibes Mobile
Walmart
Yipit
YouTube
ZDnet
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Mobile OS Comparative Analysis and Forecast 2013 - 2018
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A mobile OS is an Operating System that operates a smartphone, tablet, phablet, PDA, or other digital mobile/wireless device. Modern mobile operating systems combine the features of a personal computer operating system with touch screen, cellular, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS mobile navigation, camera, video camera, speech recognition, voice recorder, music player, near field communication, personal digital assistant (PDA) and other features.
This research evaluates the competitive landscape of major mobile operating systems including their evolution, market performance and projections, application store performance, market threats and fragmentations challenges, SWOT analysis, and emerging OS platforms and in-depth analysis of Google’s strategy over Android Open Source Project (AOSP).
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