Market Study: Transcatheter Heart Valve Market Outlook Report 2013 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- GBI Research’s “Transcatheter Transcatheter Heart Valve Market Outlook, 2013 - Approval of Second Generation Prosthetics and Increasing Surgeons’ Confidence and Proficiency to Drive TAVR Procedure Volumes” report examines the market, competitive landscape, and trends for the Transcatheter Heart Valves (THVs) market. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these segments, and key analytical content related to market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and provides a detailed analysis of the pipeline products for each segment, as well as details of important Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) deals. The report has been compiled using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis carried out by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.



To check out the table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/transcatheter-heart-valve-market-outlook-2013-approval-of-second-generation-prosthetics-and-increasing-surgeons-confidence-and-proficiency-to-drive-tavr-procedure-volumes



Scope



Key geographies: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil

Information on market size and procedures for THVs.

Annualized market revenue data, forecasts to 2017 (US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan) and company share data for 2012. Market information during the historic period and company share data for 2012 is provided only for countries where THVs are available for use.

Qualitative analysis of key trends in the THVs market

Information on leading market players, details of the competitive landscape, and information on the leading technologies in the market



