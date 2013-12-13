Market Survey On: Global Heterogeneous Networks Market Research Report 2014 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Global Heterogeneous Networks Market 2014 – 2018



Global Heterogeneous Network market to grow at a CAGR of 27.9 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the inexorable demand for mobile broadband. The Global Heterogeneous Network market has also been witnessing the emergence of Wi-Fi-enabled small cells. However, the interference issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Heterogeneous Network Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Heterogeneous Network market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Alcatel-Lucent SA, Airvana LLC, Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson A.B, Ruckus Wireless Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are 4IPnet Inc., Airspan Networks Inc., Aruba Networks Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Ip.access Ltd., NEC Corp., Powerwave Technologies Inc., and Tranzeo Wireless Technologies Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Scope of the Report

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Product Offerings



4. Market Research Methodology

4.1 Market Research Process

4.2 Research Methodology



5. Introduction



6. Carrier Wi-Fi

6.1 Carrier-grade Wi-Fi Requirements

6.2 Voice over Wi-Fi

6.3 Wi-Fi Business Case for the Operators



7. Small Cell

7.1.1 Femtocells

7.1.2 Picocells

7.1.3 Microcells

7.1.4 Metrocells



8. Market Landscape

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.3 Global Small Cell Market 2013-2018

8.4 Global Carrier Wi-Fi Market 2013-2018

8.5 Global Smartphone and Tablet Market

8.5.1 Global Smartphone Market

8.5.2 Global Tablet Computer Market

8.6 Five Forces Analysis



9. Geographical Segmentation

9.1 Global Wi-Fi Market

9.2 Global Small Cell Market



10. Buying Criteria



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11. Market Growth Drivers



12. Drivers and their Impact



13. Market Challenges



14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



15. Market Trends



16. Trends and their Impact



17. Vendor Landscape

17.1 Competitive Scenario

17.1.1 Key News

17.2 Market Share Analysis 2013

17.2.1 Global Carrier Wi-Fi Market: Vendor Analysis

17.2.2 Global Small Cell Market: Vendor Analysis

17.3 Other Prominent Vendors



18. Key Vendor Analysis

18.1 Alcatel-Lucent SA

18.1.1 Business Overview

18.1.2 Alcatel-Lucent SA: Geographical Presence

18.1.3 Key Information

18.1.4 SWOT Analysis

18.2 Airvana LLC

18.2.1 Business Overview

18.2.2 Key Information

18.2.3 SWOT Analysis

18.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

18.3.1 Business Overview

18.3.2 Key Information

18.3.3 SWOT Analysis

18.4 Ericsson A.B.

18.4.1 Business Overview

18.4.2 Business Segmentation

18.4.3 Key Information

18.4.4 SWOT Analysis

18.5 Ruckus Wireless Inc.

18.5.1 Business Overview

18.5.2 Key Information

18.5.3 SWOT Analysis

18.6 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

18.6.1 Business Overview

18.6.2 Sumsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

18.6.3 Key Information

18.6.4 SWOT Analysis



19. Other Reports in this Series



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Heterogeneous Network

Exhibit 3: Carrier Wi-Fi

Exhibit 4: Carrier Wi-Fi versus Enterprise Wi-Fi

Exhibit 5: Carrier-Grade Wi-Fi Requirements

Exhibit 6: Voice over Wi-Fi: Benefits

Exhibit 7: Carrier Wi-Fi Market: Evolution

Exhibit 8: BTS Market by Coverage Segmentation

Exhibit 9: Global Heterogeneous Networks Market: Scope of the Report

Exhibit 10: Global Heterogeneous Networks Market 2013-2018 (US$ billion)



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