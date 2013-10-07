Market Survey: Ostomy Drainage Bags Market to 2019 - New Industry Analysis Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Ostomy Drainage Bags Market to 2019 – Technical Advances Increase Patient Convenience but Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenarios Limit Growth Potential looks at the market, key market players, and market dynamics for the global ostomy drainage bags market. It provides a synopsis of the various factors influencing this market.



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The report also gives company descriptions and lists the key marketed products for major market players. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.



Scope



Key geographies: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil

Information on market size for the three ostomy drainage bags market segments: colostomy, ileostomy and urostomy

Annualized market revenue data forecast to 2019 and company share data for 2012.



Reasons to Buy



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Identify the key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities

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