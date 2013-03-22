Market Traders Institute Announces New Partnership with Institutional Liquidity

Lake Mary, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Market Traders Institute (MTI) is pleased to announce their new partnership with Institutional Liquidity (ILQ), which provides MTI students with an opportunity to earn rebates on trades by leveraging their MTI Ultimate Traders Package education. Market Traders Institute Inc. is a foreign exchange (Forex) education and training company that provides Forex education to beginner, intermediate, and advanced traders.



As a part of their ongoing efforts to expand the offerings to their trading students, MTI has recently announced their new strategic partnership with Institutional Liquidity. With the addition of the Institutional Liquidity web page, Market Traders Institute students can learn how they can take what they have learned from the Ultimate Traders Package on Demand into the market and earn rebates of 0.5 pips each time they trade—win or lose.



“As a preferred partner of MTI, ILQ is providing this rebate as an added benefit for MTI students,” said an MTI spokesperson. “In this new webinar, MTI trader students will learn how they can get paid while they learn by utilizing the money-making skills in their Forex education through Institutional Liquidity.”



The Market Traders Institute Inc. is a foreign exchange (Forex) education and training platform company that allows beginning, intermediate and advanced traders to learn at their own pace so that they can gain the knowledge to make more effective trading decisions. MTI combines performance-oriented Forex education techniques, state-of-the-art trading and analysis software, online interactive Forex analysis rooms and comprehensive live and online support.



The MTI Ultimate Traders Package on Demand is a phased approach to learning how to trade the Forex market. This package includes a live two-day on-site demonstration with a Forex professional and weekly live mentorship with the FX Chief™. Other courses include the USDX Trading Course and the Trading Fundamental Announcements Course.



MTI’s 4.0 Charting software serves as an all-in-one Forex charting platform and analysis tool that gives Forex traders the same reliable Forex charting tools that the pros use. The software includes over 150 indicators that traders can use to help predict market movement and make educated trading decisions.



Also available are the MTI Forex Swing Trading class, Forex Trading Systems 2.0 Plus, the Forex Mastery Course and much more. The education provided by Market Traders Institute provides live online support and professional Forex mentorship from MTI founder Jared F. Martinez known as FX Chief™ as well as an incredible staff of accomplished professional trader analysts.



The Market Traders Institute’s affiliated network of sites includes many different resources for the Forex student. The website contains detailed educational information on Forex trading technical analysis, case studies for review as well as an educational eBook and much more. “We’re excited about this strategic partnership with ILQ as it truly enhances what we can bring to Forex traders,” said the spokesperson. For more information, please visit http://www.markettraders.com/



About Market Traders Institute

Since 1994, Market Traders Institute has been educating traders of all skill levels on how to trade on the Forex market. Their classes are designed specifically for all types of traders (swing, day, or scalpers) with highly effective online classes that cover every aspect of how to effectively leverage Forex trading skills. MTI’s staff of professional trading analysts and MTI CEO Jared Martinez is also available to provide mentorship and answer questions.