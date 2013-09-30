Market Traders Institute Forex Analyst Predicts Currency Breakdown

Lake Mary, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Veteran market analyst Shawn Beecher announced a devastating discovery that has the strength to lose currency traders handfuls of trades and investment dollars. This is directly tied to the looming interest rate crisis currently being covered by various news sites across the nation and the world. Beecher predicts movements of such a stature that could affect all U.S. dollar pairs and even other currencies as the effects shake the entire currency trading world.



"Not only will traders lose money as the USD takes another hit, but business owners and investors of different markets too," said Beecher. "I’ve watched the market and USD slowly decline over the years while painfully affecting past investments. Now the market and American policies are setting up for yet another history-making movement that could lose us more than ever before if we don’t take notice now."



According to Beecher, next year will simply be too late for traders and business owners seeking to protect their investments before the big plummet in the USD’s value. Technical analysis charts show thousands of pips-worth of decline in the future that could cause traders to lose tens of thousands of dollars if protective actions are not in place.



A similar movement was seen across four distinct currency pairs between 2004 and 2005 as a reaction to the U.S. economic condition. The USD/CHF, EUR/USD, USD/JPY and the GBP/USD all experienced similar market waves worth more than $80,000 worth of trading opportunity. While these opportunities took nearly a year to complete, the upcoming moves are proving to be more extreme, causing more market opportunity in a much shorter time frame. The impact on prepared traders could be phenomenal with the right strategy to trade the proper, nearly-predictable direction. These could equal that of four times the average American’s annual salary in less than a year. With such an impact and potential for traders worldwide, Beecher is offering free training sessions to help others protect their trades and strategize to thrive in the otherwise devastating movements. Interested traders can register here: http://bit.ly/15KjWG6.



"The question is not if this is going to happen, it is when and will we be prepared when it does," said Beecher. "There is an upside. With the right plan, we can actually come out on top with George Soros level earnings. It will just take time and an indestructible plan."



About Market Traders Institute, Inc.

Market Traders Institute, Inc. has been assisting traders from around the world in improving their Forex trading abilities for more than 19 years. Through a streamlined method of teaching traders from all walks of life to strategize and trade currencies effectively, it prides itself in helping traders become independent and confident in making effective trading decisions. For more information about this topic, please contact Eric Johnson via email at ejohnson@nextstepfinancialholdings.com.