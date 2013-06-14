Market Traders Institute Head Analyst Featured in TraderPlanet Digital Journal

Lake Mary, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- The popular London Daybreak Strategy developed by Market Traders Institute's head analyst, Joshua Martinez, made a public appearance in the Summer 2013 edition of investment eZine, TraderPlanet Digital Journal. In a full-release feature piece highlighting the key points of this powerful strategy that helped Martinez (also known as FX Pathfinder) capture $1,241 in less than four hours.



"This strategy helps traders take the enormous trading volume present in the European session and makes sense of the patterns," said Martinez. "I made sure that the strategy was as simple as possible so that traders of all experiences and skill levels could take advantage of the big daily trading range. My results have been great with this strategy and many MTI students can attest to its power as well through their own trades."



In an in-depth article covering the forex (foreign exchange or currency trading) portion of the journal, readers get an inside look at the trading mentality behind the London session trading strategy that has had traders' attention since early 2012. Martinez hid nothing in his explanation of the strategy and how it could help traders utilize the Fibonacci sequence and daily trading range in their daily trades while maximizing their ability to work off of anticipated movements.



"This strategy took years of research and testing but what it reveals to even the novice trader is incredible," said Martinez. "It's power comes from its ability to use more than 20 years of market movements to find the pattern or recognizable nature of the market that makes all the difference in placing successful trades."



Aside from the strategy breakdown and real-life account information highlighting Martinez's trades placed using the London Daybreak trading strategy, Market Traders Institute released a demonstration video in conjunction with the article that can be found at: http://www.traderplanet.com/journal/issue/2/files/28.html



About Market Traders Institute, Inc

Market Traders Institute, Inc. has been assisting traders from around the world in improving their Forex trading abilities for more than 19 years. Through an array of resources and time-tested techniques, it prides itself in helping traders better understand the currency market in an effort to become independent and confident in making strategic trading decisions.