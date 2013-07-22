Market Volume Has Just Released a Sophisticated Tool for Technical Analysis

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Market Volume, a trusted online source of stock market charts and technical analysis, is pleased to announce the release of MVO or “Market Volume Oscillator”, a new and innovative tool for technical analysis. This is by far good news for traders and investors in stock market exchange, as they can now get an efficient and dependable technical analysis for their trades. On top of that, the Market Volume Oscillator is free of charge, and the formula and description have been made public, provided that any commercial use includes the reference or credits to Market Volume’s website and Victor Kalitowski for creating the indicator. For more information about this sophisticated technical analysis tool, refer to Market Volume’s website, marketvolume.com.



A lot of financial analysts refer to the Market Volume Oscillator as one of the finest and efficient tools in technical analysis to spot volume and bearish volume surges and reveal abnormal trading activity that can be classified as greedy buying or panic selling. In order to use this one-of-a-kind and sophisticated technical analysis tool, visit http://www.marketvolume.com/technicalanalysis/mvo.asp.



The Market Volume Oscillator was designed five years ago with a specific purpose of detecting buying and selling surges in volume. Basically, the main idea behind the Market Volume Oscillator was to develop a simple tool that can be used in automated trading systems. Furthermore, it was developed to allow traders spot sudden increases in selling and buying volume with a function of tracking possible changes in the demand or supply balance.



Market Volume’s MVO is available in four subscriptions, including Free Trial, Silver, Gold and Platinum. Obviously, the Platinum subscription has more features than its counterparts. To compare subscription prices and features from Market Volume’s MVO, check out their subscription page at http://www.marketvolume.com/free_charts.asp.



For more than twelve years, Market Volume has spent a great deal of time in researching, developing and delivering tools for technical analysis by putting extra emphasis on the analysis of daily and intraday volume data. With its efficient and comprehensive tools for technical analysis, it is no surprise that a number of retail and institutional traders are using Market Volume’s services.



As for now, Market Volume is the sole source of unique volatility adjusted and volume based indicators. In addition to that, Market Volume offers over 140 technical studies, where more than twenty of them are exclusively available on its website. In order to get a comprehensive list of Market Volume’s studies, visit the Technical Indicators page at http://www.marketvolume.com/technicalanalysis/.



Ever since its inception fourteen years ago, Market Volume’s charts and technical analysis have helped a lot of traders and investors from all over the world. Shawn Beaumont, an investor from New York City, said "Since I began using MarketVolume® I've seen my personal net worth increase dramatically. By using my MV Indicators I am able to predict market swings and place my buy and sell orders with confidence. I never would have believed it, but you really can forecast the future, and profit from it!" Aside from Shawn Beaumont, there have been an overwhelming number of people and financial institutions that are pleased with Market Volume’s services.



