Marketclub Offering Free 2 Week Trial Membership to Their Trading Signal Service, Reports TheForexArticles.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- TheForexArticles.com are reporting that Marketclub, one of the most popular automated signal providers, are offering a free 2 week trial membership (for a limited time only) as part of a special summer promotion.



There is no need to enter credit card details, like many of the other so-called free trials which take people's money at the end of the trial period. It is simply a chance for people to test out everything that Marketclub has to offer for 2 weeks with no obligation.



For those not familiar with Marketclub, they basically provide their users with automated trading signals, based on their Trade Triangle technology, on over 320,000 markets, including currencies, commodities, futures and stocks.



These signals are generated automatically on the daily, weekly and monthly charts of all of these instruments, and are used by thousands of traders each and every month to help generate winning trades.



So the fact that they are offering access to this service free of charge is a very attractive offer.



Commenting on this 2 week trial offer, a spokesman for TheForexArticles.com said:



"I have discussed Marketclub numerous times on my blog over the years because it really is an excellent service for medium - long-term traders and investors, ie those who like to trade the daily, weekly or monthly charts."



"The signals are clear and concise on all of the charts and they are generated in real-time, and the fact that you can instantly look at the latest signals for more than 320,000 stocks, commodities, forex pairs and futures markets gives you a huge advantage."



Anyone that would like to sign up for this 2 week free trial to Marketclub, can do so by visiting:



http://theforexarticles.com/2013/08/08/2-week-free-trial-to-marketclub-now-available/



About TheForexArticles.com

TheForexArticles.com has been publishing lots of free forex trading tips and advice since 2007, and they regularly review many of the new trading courses that come on to the market.