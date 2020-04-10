Marketing Agency Rounds Up COVID-19 Resources for Small Businesses

Learn About Available Loans & Get Tips About Advertising During Pandemic
Washington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2020 -- Businesses of all sizes around the world are adapting to operate during the coronavirus pandemic. Whether they provide essential services or the government shut them down, most are experiencing a drop in revenue, among other challenges. That's why KickCharge Creative, a branding and marketing agency based in New Jersey, aggregated a list of resources to help its clients and other companies take advantage of financial assistance and other information that will help them stay afloat.
KickCharge specializes in services like vehicle wrap design and building websites for contractors. It helps small and medium-sized businesses match their brand image and messaging with the high-quality services they provide—and wants to help those same companies remain focused on delivering the outstanding service their communities need during this difficult time.
Advice for Advertising
Businesses may be wary about how to promote their services without exploiting the pandemic situation. Some might believe they should stop investing in advertising during a crisis, but communication is crucial. Brands that stay visible will be stronger.
Roy Williams of the American Small Business Institute, known as "Wizard of Ads," advises that canceling or postponing advertising during situations like this one is a mistake. He says the key to creating successful ads under these circumstances is to "be the company they think of first and feel the best about." Companies' ads should bond with customers by telling unique stories, he says in this video.
The CARES Act & Payroll Protection Program
The federal government signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act into law to expand unemployment insurance, among other benefits. It includes a $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program for businesses that have fewer than 500 employees and are hurt by the economic downturn due to the spread of COVID-19. They can apply for a 0.5% interest loan to cover payroll, mortgage interest, rent, utilities and other expenses. This fact sheet explains who is eligible and how to determine whether loans would be forgiven. Fortune.com answers common questions here. Get a loan application.
Loans for Working Capital
Businesses can apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan of up to $2 million from the Small Business Administration. These loans cover companies' temporary revenue losses and may provide an advance of up to $10,000 within three days. Here's the application.
Ad Credits from Google
Companies that have advertised on Google platforms since Jan. 1, 2019, may be eligible to receive credits in their Google Ads accounts. The $340 million in credits can be applied to search, display and YouTube campaigns until Dec. 31. Eligible advertisers will get a notification in their accounts if they will be receiving credits.
Resources for Sign Companies & Home Service Contractors
ServiceTitan, the creator of software for managing service businesses, has produced several blog posts, webinars and interviews about operating during the pandemic. One webinar featured legal and financial experts talking about the CARES Act and how to apply for financial relief. The International Sign Association created a Business Continuity Resource Center for sign companies and printers.
KickCharge Offers Its Support
KickCharge Creative wants small businesses to know the agency is available to help them with all services, from rebranding and fleet advertising to copywriting, ad design, email marketing and web design in NJ or beyond.