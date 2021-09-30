Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2021 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Marketing Agency Service Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Marketing Agency Service market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



The Major Players Covered in Marketing Agency Service Market Report: Omnicom Group Inc. (United States), Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (United States), McCann World Group (United States), ICOM Network (United States), Ogilvy (United States), BBDO Worldwide (United States), Groupon Inc (United States), Havas Worldwide Inc (United States), Thryv Inc (United States), AppNexus Inc (United States)



The newly added research report on the Marketing Agency Service market is a complete guide to understand various factors that play a crucial role in growth progression.



Definition:

Marketing Services Agencies are the independent companies that help in providing assistance to the firms towards getting their products to their specific target markets; these include the various marketing research agencies, sales promotions specialists, advertising agencies, marketing consultants, etc. The professionals mainly utilize these services for market sizing, benchmarking, cost-cutting, planning, strategic planning, understanding the industry dynamics, streamlining, gap analysis, assessing the opportunities, forecasting, and some other analyses. Usually, a full-service marketing agency, which is also known to be an integrated marketing agency, has all the skills of handling all the aspects of the marketing process. The strategies could be such as doing a market analysis, brand positioning, testing and media strategy, research assimilation, etc. These agencies grew at an average of 15% during the year 2018 and digital spending should also thereby continue to grow to around 10-15 percent through the year 2021. However, the agencies are facing multiple numbers of challenges due to the market shifts that are in turn hindering the growth and marginal expansion of the market. Approximately around 90% of these marketing service agencies have fewer than 50 employees. The agencies are however still overly dependent on the referral-based lead generation methods



Market Trends:

- The Rising Demand due to Automation in Marketing

- Increasing Influence of Social Media across the World



Opportunities:

- The Emergence of Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning

- Technological Innovation Associated with Inbound Marketing



Market Drivers:

- Huge Internet Penetration

- Expansion of Social Media Platforms

- Increase Adoption of Smartphones



Challenges:

- Lack of Awareness in Developing Regions



The titled segments and sub-section of the Marketing Agency Service market are illuminated below: by Type (Online Service, Offline Service), Application (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Services (Market Analysis, Brand Positioning, Gap Analysis, Testing and Media Strategy, Research Assimilation, Others), End-User (Individual, Enterprise)



Regional Analysis for Worldwide Marketing Agency Service Market:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Marketing Agency Service Market

Chapter 05 – Global Marketing Agency Service Market - Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Marketing Agency Service Market Background

Chapter 07 -- Global Marketing Agency Service Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Marketing Agency Service Market

Chapter 09 – Global Marketing Agency Service Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Marketing Agency Service Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology