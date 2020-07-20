Marketing Analytics Market (18% CAGR) 2020 to 2028: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Kolkata, West Bengal -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- According to a new market research report published by sheer analytics and insights, "The Global Marketing Analytics Market was $30.8 Bn in 2019, and it is expected to reach $150.6 Bn by 2028. It is eventually growing at a commendable high compound of annual growth rate CAGR of 18% between 2020-2028", as per the latest market research report titled Global Marketing Analytics Market (By Application - Email Marketing, SEO Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Display Marketing, Pay Per Click Marketing, Video Analytics Market, and Content Marketing. By Channel - Online, and On Premises. By End-User - FMCG, Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Transportation, Media & Entertainment, and Others. By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast, 2019-2028, by Sheer Analytics & Insights Pvt. Ltd.



Browse the Full report at https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/marketing-analytics-market-21



Marketing Analytics is used to automate marketing analysis activities across different channels. This platform also facilitated marketers to get an overall impact on their current marketing strategies. Based on the final analysis, it also helps executives to optimize marketing campaigns and expenses in the future. Due to all this benefits majority of the companies today are deploying marketing analytics to enhance their marketing strategy and improve customer interaction systems. The key driving factor for the Marketing Analytics are the rising trend of social media channels, demand for digital marketing, need for identifying the customer behavior, and requirement of exact calculation of ROI on internet marketing efforts. Increasing usage of artificial intelligence in these marketing tools also help end-user to view an optimal solution from marketing analytics solution providers.



Moreover, the rising need for traffic analysis on the online marketing channel is projected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. However, the high cost of deploying marketing analytics and the availability of open source are expected to hinder market growth. Apart from this, the quick adoption of cloud services and big data analytics technology is projected to offer a lucrative opportunity for market growth over the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



Geographically, The Marketing Analytics is divided into global regions like North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.



To know more about this study, request a free sample report @ https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/request-sample/marketing-analytics-market-21



The primary key players in the Marketing Analytics include Adobe Systems, Inc., Alphabet, Inc., Experian PLC, Facebook, Harte-Hanks, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pega systems, Inc., SAS Institute, Inc., Teradata Corporation, and Wipro Corporation.



The Global Marketing Analytics Market Has Been Segmented into:



Global Marketing Analytics Market: By Application



Email Marketing

SEO Marketing

Social Media Marketing

Display Marketing

Pay Per Click Marketing

Video Marketing

Content Marketing



Global Marketing Analytics Market: By Channel



Online platform

On Premises



Global Marketing Analytics Market: By End User



FMCG

Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Transportation

Media & Entertainment

Others



By Geography Type



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Browse the Full report at https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/marketing-analytics-market-21



About Us:



Sheer Analytics and Insights as firm is created to balance between client requirements without compromising the core values of Market research in –terms of quality, factual correctness, market awareness and analysis. SAI goes back to the root of Market Research in terms of TAM (Total Available Market) and PAM (Potential Available Market) and assess the same quantifying all Push and Pull factors.



Related Reports:



Fiber Optic Cables Market: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/fiber-optic-cables-market-21



Flexible Electronics Market: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/flexible-electronics-market-21