Marketing and Advertising Agency Media Powers Installs New Secure Hardware Systems

Roswell, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- The goal of a marketing and advertising agency is to help companies reach out to a broader audience through the strategized promotion of their client’s products and services. Additionally, using the best advertising agencies also ensures a company’s ability to stay ahead of their competition.



For years, the experts at marketing and advertising agency Media Powers have helped their clients strengthen their image through media research, planning, placement, and optimization. Media Powers works with media buyers to help clients boost sales, build brand awareness, and educate audiences effectively on the features and benefits of the client’s products.



Recently, in an effort to enhance the agency’s IT’s infrastructure and provide improved services to their customers, Media Powers announced the installation of secure hardware systems intended to provide clients with real time media optimization. The new systems will allow the media agency to view the growth of media plans in a more effective manner. Media Powers will track the money invested into each media plan and redistribute it accordingly in order to ensure a positive return on investment.



“Our goal for our clients is [to provide them with] effective media plans and to make sure we provide that, we felt that it was important to have IT solutions that not only work for us today, but allow us continue to grow,” said Bill Powers, Media Powers’ COO.



Because Media Powers is committed to educating clients about the importance of new industry trends, the company frequently invests its own funds in order to keep up with advancing technology.



“Media Powers listened to our needs and put together a media plan that surpassed our expectations—we made the right choice by choosing to work with them,” said a former client in his review of the company.



