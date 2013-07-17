Rohnert Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Since its 1937 debut, Sacramento’s annual County Fair has become an integral part of Sacramento’s identity. The Fair is renowned for its focus on creating a fun, agricultural experience for families by combining education and entertainment. According to the County Fair’s website:



“Kids today are growing up Ag illiterate, and the [County Fair] strives to change?that for the citizens of Sacramento County. For a majority of Sacramento and some exhibitors, the County Fair is the only agricultural experience they will ever have. But, as they become responsible citizens, they will make decisions that could affect the way we all live and do business.”



Sacramento County Fair 2013 Case Study



When the Sacramento County Fair lost its State funding in 2011, chief executive officer of the County Fair, Pamela Fyock, made it her mission to turn the 2012 Fair into a self-supporting event. By looking to Local Marketing 2.0 (LM2) and Fasone West for assistance, Fyock not only reached her goal, but she also saw attendance surpass all previous records in the Fair’s 75-year history.



For the last two years, LM2 has developed exceptional social media marketing campaigns that have transformed the Sacramento County Fair into the most successful fair in decades. Last year the Fair’s attendance grew to 88,000 attendees, a dramatic 40 percent increase over the previous year, and this year the County Fair continued it’s meteoric rise.



“Paid attendance from this past weekend was up 15 percent versus last year, and our online sales have exploded by a whopping 59 percent increase over a year ago,” said Pamela Fyock.



LM2 and Fasone West were retained to perform oversight and recommendations to the Sacramento County Fair’s web design team and to manage and optimize the social media campaign. By launching a 45-day, pre-fair, social media “blitz”, LM2 saw the Sacramento County Fair’s Facebook page jump from 2,500 likes and a reach of just over 4,700 people in total to 5,266 likes and a total of 25,471 people reached.



Sac County Fair Facebook Reach



For the full case study visit: http://localm2.com/sacramento-county-fair-case-study/