Marketing Degree Advisor Announces the Launch of Its New, Easy-to Navigate Website

This recent announcement comes at a perfect time; with the increased demand among students for an online marketing degree as well as the number of people who would like to work in the exciting and fulfilling field of marketing, having a one-stop online resource filled with information about this professional degree is extremely useful.



As the economy continues to struggle, marketing is still one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. Graduates of marketing degree programs are extremely sought after by employers—in fact, about 95 percent of graduates currently have a job. As a bonus, earning a marketing degree typically qualifies people for a variety of jobs within the field.



The new website features a plethora of helpful information about marketing degrees—including how long it typically takes to earn one, and the various careers that graduates can expect to be part of.



“A marketing degree offers an extremely wide choice of jobs and careers to pursue, not only can you explore the world of marketing but you can also apply for most jobs in the business field, as a marketing degree is a MBA/Masters of Business Administration,” an article on the new website noted, adding that earning such a broad degree means graduates will never be tied down to just one type of marketing position.



“If you try and dislike one job then there are millions more to choose from, something that can’t said for most degrees available today.”



As noted on the new website, there are four key areas that people with a marketing degree typically work in. For example, advertising is a popular career for many; this career includes working to publicize and promote people or products. Market research involves analyzing and researching the competition as well as the customers. Brand management and market research round out the quartet of careers and jobs for which people with a marketing degree typically qualify.



Using the new website is easy; those who are considering pursuing a marketing degree are welcome to visit the site at any time and browse through the vast amount of in-depth articles. Helpful category tabs located at the top of the page make it easy to find specific information about the various types of marketing degrees, as well as the top programs in the United States. People who would like to know more about marketing degree programs in their area can fill out a simple online form that includes their zip code and what type of marketing degree they are interested in pursuing.



About Marketing Degree Advisor

Marketing Degree Advisor is the leading online resource that provides information and advice on obtaining a degree in marketing. The website not only provides the means for people to apply for marketing degrees, but it also provides information related to degrees in marketing. For more information, please visit http://marketingdegreeadvisor.com