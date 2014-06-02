Marketing Director of ADVENT and Mummers Mardi Gras Spends Time at String Band Serenade

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- After starting a new Philadelphia tradition with the Mummers Mardi Gras event, marketing director of ADVENT, Joe DeCandido recently spent time at the Quaker City String Bands, ‘String Band Serenade.’ The String Band Serenade is a long standing tradition, just like the Mummers Parade. Working to make the Mardi Gras of 2015 as best as it can be, DeCandido has been scouting various forms of additional entertainment to provide for attendees. He watched the practice before the serenade and walked down 3rd Street to see all the bands play in front of the String Band Champions clubhouse.



The Serenade showed how close knit the band members are, and respectful of the work that the others accomplish. The coordinators for the next Philly Mummers parade have been closely working with Tom Loomis, the president of the Mummer's String Band Association to retain more bands for next year. The inaugural event was held at the Piazza at Schmidt’s, but it is in the process of transitioning to a more family friendly environment with many string bands getting together and providing beautiful music.



Being a mummer is a huge commitment of time, money and resources, but when they come together, it's a sight to be seen, and heard. Watch the video of the interaction of those who showed up to watch the bands play, here. If involved in a Mummers string band and want to make an appearance at the second annual Mummers Mardi Gras in 2015, or to hear more about the event, visit their website today.



About Mummers Mardi Gras

ADVENT Advertising has teamed up with a variety of sponsors to start the Mummers Mardi Gras tradition in Philadelphia. ADVENT has put this annual event together through the support of Philabundance, Susan G. Komen Philadelphia, Red Bull, Sugar House Casino, Freedom Taxi, 93.3 WMMR, 1SEO.com, Beam Global, Anheiser Busch, Tony Luke’s, and more. It was formed to keep the tradition of the Mummers in the spotlight throughout the year, incorporating a new tradition in the process. With plenty of entertainment, and a number of live performances, has successfully brought Mummery to life in March.



For more information, please visit http://www.MummersMardiGras.com.