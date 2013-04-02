Marketing Efforts Yield Competitive Edge for Spanish Casino

North Providence, RI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Gran Casino Costa Brava, one of the largest casinos in Spain, has recently launched a new website (www.gccb.com). Featuring an attractive, colorful, yet easy to navigate layout, the website is designed to attract both domestic and international tourists while providing daily updates on events, promotions, player rewards card integration, general information about the casino and leisure attractions in Costa Brava which was recently voted “Best in the World” destination by National Geographic.



Situated in the popular tourist destination of Lloret de Mar (Costa Brava), Gran Casino Costa Brava is one of the most popular tourist destination in Europe. In December 2012, Gran Casino Costa Brava selected American company Diamond Star Media (www.diamondstarmedia.com) to design and implement the envisioned website. This website, launched in April 2013, offering browsers a bright, media enhanced, multilingual experience showcasing all that Gran Casino Costa Brava and the surrounding area has to offer. Contact information, links to social media and details on upcoming promotional events are all easy to locate thanks to an organized, clean layout and animated banners that highlight major promotions. With sub-pages detailing a broad range of topics like poker tournaments, dining options, accommodations and nearby tourist destinations, the website also serves as an effective planning guide for anyone traveling to the region.



Led by Gran Casino Costa Brava CEO, Gianfranco Scordato, the property is now poised to create and market exciting new promotions using an expanding customer database as a source for demographic information. An additional priority for Mr. Scordato is the capture and usage of customer data for targeted marketing strategies, and the newly designed website assists in facilitating this direction.



Diamond Star Media business associate, Jordan Polak, whose previous gaming experience includes working with casino giants Caesar’s Entertainment, FoxwoodsCasino Resort, and Mohegan Sun Casino Resort, has completed a thorough database marketing assessment of Gran Casino Costa Brava to execute new data-driven marketing strategies.



"I've known John and Jordan for a while, Mr. Scordato says. It was very clear the exceptional value and the consistent job they would be able to deliver… so that I did not hesitate in calling them over to join my team and sustain our enduring efforts to build up a “one of a kind” gaming destination in Europe. They have the expertise, the strengths, the commitment, the involvement, and the right attitude to make it happen!" -Gianfranco Scordato, Chief Executive Officer, Gran Casino Costa Brava



