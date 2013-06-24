Marketing Experts Reveal How to Leverage Pinterest to Drive More Traffic Than Youtube, LinkedIn, & Google+ Combined

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- As internet marketing grows, many marketer have fully concentrated on social media site such as Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and Youtube and they sometimes ignore the new and upcoming social channels such as Pinterest. Pinterest has seen a rapid pace of growth in the past years alone when its user volume shot through the roof, increasing from 9 million to 40 million users in the year 2012. This new development has marketers and business reevaluating their internet social media marketing plans.



Crawford and O'Brien is a digital marketing agency that like to stay on top of the new trends and happenings in the online marketing world. This marketing agency is determined to provide the their clients the cutting edge internet marketing solutions by continuously evolving their techniques as internet marketing universe expands even further. In a recent post on the Crawford and O'Brien website they elaborate how Pinterest marketing might be a great internet marketing and advertising tool the unique features of Pinterest make it such a great advertising tool, it has been observed that more than 50% of people prefer Pinterest over sites like Facebook to follow things that they like and over 80% of online customers trust recommendations from the site. These stipulations show that not only is Pinterest a popular way of showcasing interests but the users of this website also trust the information. For any marketer or business owner this can prove to be a powerful combination.



“Studies show that people who are on Pinterest are often more likely to spend money on products. Typically, people pin up boards of wish lists or things that they purchased that they wanted. Almost a quarter of Pinterest users will purchase an item after seeing it on the site. And businesses are taking advantage of this, since many use it for marketing purposes.”



Many big businesses have already started using Pinterest as a marketing tool, and it is high time that other companies start to see the potential of advertising on Pinterest too. There are many Pinterest Marketing Tools out there that can help marketers use Pinterest more effectively to their advantage. Many companies also employ the help of online marketing agencies such as Crawford and O'Brien to market their product for them. Crawford and O’Brien have been helping dentists dominate their niche through the internet with their effective online marketing techniques. To get a quote to learn how Pinterest can help you make more money, Google search “Crawford and O’Brien” to get a proposal.



Media Contact: Charles Crawford

Email: Required info@crawfordandobrien.com