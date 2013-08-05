Marketing Holders Releases New Cutting Edge Business Card Holders for Vehicles

Titusville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Marketing Holders is consistently a source for innovative supplies for business owners and marketers who are looking to generate new clients. The company has just released their newest line of products: Outdoor Vehicle Business Card Holders.



These new Outdoor Vehicle Business Card Holders are powerful marketing tools for entrepreneurs that are always on the go. This Marketing Holders product is a high quality made in America business supply. The Outdoor Vehicle Business Card Holders attaches via a very high bond 3M weatherproof tape. In addition, this great promotional idea for business owners features injections that are molded with 100% UV protected plastic.



Shoppers can browse many different colors of the Outdoor Vehicle Business Card Holders, allowing business people to align their marketing materials with their brand’s image. Marketing Holders also offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so their customers can rest assured that they are purchasing marketing materials that match their needs for efficiency and quality.



Kaitlyn Sylvester, Manager of Marketing Holders, believes the reason why people need this innovative product is simple. Kaitlyn said, “The Outdoor Vehicle Business Card Holders are simple and very effective. Go back to the basic with simple but efficient marketing.”



Orders are usually fulfilled within one day and shipped the same day. Currently, Marketing Holders is even offering free shipping on all orders. To learn more about the Outdoor Vehicle Business Card Holders from Marketing Holders, visit them online http://www.marketingholders.com. To contact the company, call 321-607-2121 or email info@marketingholders.com



Marketing Holders

1355 White Drive Ste 107

Titusville, Florida, 32780 USA