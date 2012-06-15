Marketing Real Estate Listings Just Got Easier With Wrealy.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- Wrealy.com was launched to address the need for a superior online classified ad website that is devoted to serving American home sellers and home buyers.



This website also features special tools that are designed to function as effective marketing tools for private citizens or agents who are selling USA-based homes. Today, the creators of www.wrealy.com have put together the perfect blend of free services and attractively-priced real estate marketing tools.



“Anyone can list their property on Wrealy.com. We welcome real estate developers and brokers/agents who want to showcase their listings in front of the market, where 95% of buyers search for properties.”



"As you know, marketing your properties/ listings is 90% of your workload, and we can do the same for you for just a fraction of your normal cost.”- CEO, Wrealy.com



In order to meet the increasing demand for digital real estate marketing tools that really deliver, Wrealy.com’s development team has created a full-service website, www.wrealy.com, which offers the most impressive and effective classified ad services and marketing tools.



This website features affordable marketing tools that put real estate listings all over the World Wide Web, and home sellers may choose from a variety of reasonably-priced packages that suit their needs and budgets. Marketing tools offered include social networking services and ad listings on some of the world’s biggest websites/search engines.



When client's choose a premium package through this convenient, easy-to-use service, they are able to upload multiple photographs of properties, along with a range of floor plans. Their listing will appear on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, and they’ll receive a digital “for sale” sale, as well as hot tips on moving real estate fast. Along with exposure at the Wrealy.com online hub, clients' listings will also appear at Yahoo Real Estate, Zillow, Trulia, Oodle, AOL Real Estate, MSN Real Estate, and the New York Times Real Estate.



Giving real estate buyers and sellers the most cutting-edge digital marketing tools is the perfect way to introduce their listings to millions of potential customers all over the world. The makers of this practical, targeted service are confident that their new website covers all of the bases.



About Wrealy.com

Created by savvy Web developers, marketing gurus, and real estate experts, Wrealy.com is meant to connect buyers and sellers through a range of online conduits. To experience more of what this unique and innovative website has to offer, please visit the official website today at: http://www.wrealy.com/.