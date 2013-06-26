Marketing Services Firm PKMi Releases Book to Help People Plan for Retirement

Norfolk, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- The PKMi Group is now offering their new book "Wake Up, Smell The Money – 10 Steps to a Better Retirement". With so many people delaying their planning, the future holds dire consequences for many potential retirees. Those who leave their retirement to their frozen pensions may find their utilities, food and gas rise in price and their income from these pensions could be lower than what they expect to cover their essential living costs.



The book, "Wake Up, Smell The Money – 10 Steps to a Better Retirement", co-authored by Pauline Clarke and Kwame M.A. McPherson, provides, with additional information on their website (www.wakeupsmellthemoney.com), ten steps to a better retirement life for individuals who invested into a pension fund in the UK. Decoding retirement and pensions into understandable bite sizes, individuals are encouraged to plan for their own and their families futures.



Raymond Aaron, New York Times Best Selling Author of, "Double Your Income By Doing What You Love" says: "Wake Up, Smell The Money – 10 Steps to a Better Retirement brings the complex world of pensions and what to do in preparation for retirement in easy ‘layman’ terms to the average reader. This, in a way no other book has been able to achieve."



"Wake Up, Smell The Money – 10 Steps to a Better Retirement" begins with an analysis of the future for workers and retirees, and a comparison of that expected future with current pension realities. It also looks at the possibilities of retirees living abroad and the methods to protect assets and putting money to work even during a recession.



“Being conditioned to eat, sleep, work, pay for survival was a ritual that did not allow for planning; it was when I realised that my mother could not maintain her lifestyle in retirement I started to question what options were available for me…. The journey of learning was amazing which has led to the attitude of working to live as opposed to living to work but more importantly allowing money to work harder for me,” states co-author Pauline A Clarke. “There began the inspiration to collaborate with Kwame and write the book to empower others to take action.”



PKMi sees "Wake Up, Smell The Money – 10 Steps to a Better Retirement" as the perfect wake-up call for those in the UK who have ignored retirement planning.



