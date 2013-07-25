Marketing the Compulsively Readable Thriller: Author Libby Fischer Hellmann a Social Marketing Innovator

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Libby Fischer Hellmann has made a name for herself over the past decade as the author of “Compulsively Readable Thrillers.” With ten novels and nearly twenty short stories published, Hellmann is a diverse, talented author whose work spans the range of the crime fiction genre. Not only is Hellmann an accomplished writer, but she is leading the way in promotion innovations in what is a very crowded social marketing landscape.



One new technology Hellmann has incorporated is a Glossi, a short, multi-media magazine designed to be viewed online. In Hellmann’s case, it showcases her newest thriller, HAVANA LOST, which is set largely in Cuba. It can be viewed at http://glossi.com/LibbyHellmann/31548-havana-lost.



“I’m not afraid to try new things,” says Hellmann, “I seem to have a sense whether something works or doesn’t, and I highly recommend Glossi’s. I like them even more than a video trailer because readers can browse at their leisure.” Hellmann was introduced to Glossi by her nephew. Thus far, the tool has primarily been used by the fashion industry but Hellmann believes Glossi’s are an ideal vehicle for authors who want to build excitement for an upcoming novel. The timing was perfect, too, as HAVANA LOST will be out next month.



“HAVANA LOST is a historical thriller,” she says, “but most Americans only have a foggy idea of Cuba’s past. The Glossi helped me capture the essence of both past and present. By using some of the photos I took when I was in Cuba and marrying them to excerpts from the novel, I was able to move beyond ‘promotion’ and expose readers to a bit of the history and events that have made Cuba what it is today.”



In terms of results, the Glossi has proven to be the real deal for Ms. Hellmann. The HAVANA LOST Glossi was featured on the company’s website. A few days later Digital Book World, one of the leaders in e-book news, did a feature on it (http://www.digitalbookworld.com/2013/are-ebooks-going-glossi/) as well.



Sitting down with Hellmann to “talk shop” is a fascinating experience. When discussing the industry and the trials and tribulations of today’s midlist author, Hellmann is quick to suggest ideas off the cuff for fellow authors. Her experience is vast—and it shows. Hellmann made her start in broadcast journalism, moved to public relations, and went on to create the very successful Fischer Hellmann Communications. Now, because of her efforts in social marketing, Hellmann is considered one of the top practitioners in her field. In fact, she is an integral part of the author collective, “Top Suspense.”



“Incorporating new technology is vital to any marketing campaign, especially in today’s volatile publishing climate,” says Hellmann. “And hey… sometimes it even works,” she laughs.



ABOUT HAVANA LOST (Now Available for Pre-Order)

On the eve of the Cuban Revolution, headstrong 18-year-old Francesca Pacelli flees from her ruthless Mafia-boss father in Havana to the arms of her lover, a rebel fighting with Fidel Castro. Her father, desperate to send her to safety in the US, resorts to torture and blackmail as he searches the island for her.



So begins the first part of a spellbinding saga that spans three generations of the same family. Decades later the Pacelli family is lured back to Cuba by the promise of untold riches. But pursuing those riches brings danger as well as opportunity, and ultimately, Francesca must confront the lethal consequences of her choices. From the troubled streets of Havana to the mean streets of Chicago, HAVANA LOST reveals the true cost of chasing power instead of love.



HAVANA LOST is award-winning author Libby Fischer Hellmann’s tenth novel and third thriller that explores how strife and revolution affect the human spirit. HAVANA LOST is a testament to Hellmann’s gift for authentic historical detail as well as her talent for writing compulsively readable thriller.



About Libby Fischer Hellmann

Libby Fischer Hellmann writes compulsively readable thrillers. Her 10th novel, HAVANA LOST, a stand-alone literary thriller and love story set in Cuba will be released in September, 2013. A BITTER VEIL, another stand-alone thriller, is set in revolutionary Iran during the late ’70s and was released in 2012.



SET THE NIGHT ON FIRE (2010), a stand-alone thriller, goes back, in part, to the late Sixties in Chicago. She also writes two crime fiction series: EASY INNOCENCE (2008), DOUBLEBACK (2009), which was selected as a Great Lakes Booksellers’ Association “2009 Great Read,” and TOXICITY (2011), a police procedural thriller, all feature Chicago P.I. Georgia Davis. In addition, there are four novels in the Ellie Foreman series, which Libby describes as a cross between “Desperate Housewives” and “24.”



Libby has also published over 15 short stories in NICE GIRL DOES NOIR and edited the acclaimed crime fiction anthology CHICAGO BLUES. Originally from Washington D.C., she has lived in Chicago for 35 years and claims they’ll take her out of their feet first.



HAVANA LOST

By Libby Fischer Hellmann

The Red Herrings Press; August 16, 2013; Trade Paperback: $16.99/E-book: $4.99

ISBN-10: 193873338X

ISBN-13: 978-1938733383