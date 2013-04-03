Marketing Titans Aim to Storm the Market with New Cutting Edge SEO and Social Media Packages for Australian Businesses

Perth, Western Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Online marketing is becoming an ever more essential element of any complete business strategy, as customers are increasingly making their buying choices online. One of the most mercurial markets out there is the art of converting the incredible integration of social media in people’s lives into buy rates for products, and businesses who can crack this market stand to make huge gains over their slower competition. Marketing Titans specializes in SEO, Content Creation and Social Media Marketing for Australian companies, and promises real solutions with real results.



The company offers three principle strands of marketing assistance to businesses and clients. Their SEO services that prioritise the development of powerful organic listings that test better on click-throughs and buy rates than any form of paid advertising, and dollar for dollar gives a better rate of return than any other form of marketing. Their SEO services focus solely on whitehat techniques that produce tangible and long term results.



Their content creation service ensures that they are able to establish a company’s reputation as being expert and reliable in their field, while Social and Mobile marketing services tackle the emerging markets on the cutting edge of advertising.



The site is headed by an offer for a free inspection, just by entering the URL of the website and a contact email, Marketing Titans will analyse the site and make a thorough recommendation including projections for how SEO can help make a difference.



A spokesperson for Marketing Titans explained, “Our company has the benefit of watching internet marketing evolve from its very inception to its cutting edge. The simple truth is that this market evolves more quickly and aggressively than any seen before, and many traditional marketing companies simply can’t keep up with the pace of this specialised field. By focusing all our energies solely on exploiting the online market, we are best placed to anticipate and quickly implement changes to maximise the profit from new developments in things like Google search algorithms, Facebook advertising and backlinking.”



About Marketing Titans

Marketing Titans is an internet marketing agency focusing on real results and real solutions for businesses of all scales and entrepreneurs at any budget. The company focuses on content creation, SEO and social media marketing, specializing in Facebook conversions. The company also create custom full-spectrum solutions for businesses seeking ground up online marketing consultancy. For more information, please visit: http://www.marketingtitans.com.au/