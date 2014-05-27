Marketing to Kids and Tweens - US - May 2014-Market Trends and Oppportunities

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Companies or brands may be enticed to market directly to kids and tweens because they exert influence over billions in annual spending. However, smart marketers will avoid this temptation and build lasting brand equity through a more tempered approach. They will create positive brand experiences that will create loyal customers for life.



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Table of Content



Scope and Themes



What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Consumer survey data

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations

Terms



Executive Summary



Snapshot of kids and tweens

Figure 1: Total US population distribution including kids and tweens aged 5-14, 2014

Marketing strategies

The kid and tween consumer

Kids’ allowance averages $30/month; tweens’ $38

Figure 2: Amount kids and tweens earn weekly, November 2012-December 2013

Allowance is spent on nonessential items like toys, confectionary, video games

Figure 3: What kids spend their money on, November 2012-December 2013

Television and homework are still prevalent activities for kids and tweens

Figure 4: Top activities done during most recent school day, by kids and tweens, January-December 2013

Television service is ubiquitous in the homes of kids and tweens

Figure 5: Type of TV service in home, by kids and tweens, January-December 2013

Channel preferences reflect changing tastes

Figure 6: Top TV channels watched in the last week, by kids and tweens, January-December 2013

Multitasking while watching TV is the norm

Figure 7: Top activities done while watching TV, kids and tweens, January-December 2013

Half of kids, three quarters of tweens go online almost every day or more

Figure 8: Profile page on any of the social networks, kids and tweens, January-December 2013

Kids and tweens exposed to ads everywhere; recall having seen many

Figure 9: Where advertising was seen in the past week, by kids and tweens, January-December 2013

Online shopping not just for adults

Figure 10: Top categories of online shopping, by kids and tweens, January-December 2013

What we think



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Issues and Insights



Why is it important to understand kids and tweens?

The issues:

The implications:

Should kids or tweens younger than age 13 be on social media?

The issues:

The implications:

Why are kids and tweens driven to distraction?

The issues:

The implications:



Trend Application



Inspire trend: Survival Skills

Inspire trend: Edutainment

Inspire trend: Switch Off



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Kids and Tweens by the Numbers



Key points

Kids and tweens are 41 million strong

Figure 11: Total US population of kids and tweens aged 5-14, 2009-19

The multicultural society is here

Figure 12: US population of kids and tweens aged 5-14, by race/Hispanic origin, 2009-19

iGeneration much more diverse than their parents’ or grandparents’ generations

Figure 13: Share of US population by generation, by race/Hispanic origin, 2014

Two thirds of kids/tweens live with both parents

Figure 14: Household relationship and living arrangements of kids and tweens, by age, 2013

Figure 15: How often parents ask for their kids’ opinions on purchases (often/sometimes), by gender, February 2014



Innovations and Innovators



LL Bean’s Outdoor Discovery Schools

Figure 16: LL Bean Kayak Class Video

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines/Disney



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