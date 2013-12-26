Marketing Website Presents Updates About Google Changes

Niceville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- A leading marketing company released a blog about how recent Google updates affect end-users and websites. Many businesses are concerned about the result of the latest Google changes and how it might impact their web presence. The blog gives businesses the facts and what it means to their current marketing approach.



How Google's 2013 Changes Affect End-Users and Your Website covers the way Google updates have changed the landscape of online marketing. Google’s updated search algorithm focuses on end-user based relevant searches. SEO efforts should be based on producing logical and relevant content that is meaningful to end-users.



In essence, Google updates mean the end of tactical search engine optimization. The blog reviews how the majority of keyword data is no longer available on commonly used tools such as Google analytics. Google is now focusing on prioritizing local search results. Businesses need to send consistent and accurate data to Google.



Hummingbird is Google's newest search algorithm. It is anticipated to have a large impact on the Internet for the next three years. It seeks to refine searches to deliver a better set of results. Google+ is gaining momentum and will become an essential part of effective marketing efforts. Google is also seeking to have users turn to other tools of measurement beyond page ranks.



The recent Google updates encourage content producers to improve the user experience. Outstanding sites will ultimately gain greater authority. Sophisticated marketing and SEO efforts will target the user experience and ensure users find what they need. Old tactical SEO strategies are sure to become obsolete.



About Vinci-Designs & Publishing

Vinci-Designs & Publishing (http://www.vinci-designs.com) online marketing focuses on search engine optimization (SEO) and search engine marketing (SEM) to build consistent traffic to websites that will convert into leads.



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Vinci-Designs & Publishing

118 3rd St

Niceville, FL 32578

(850) 502-4645