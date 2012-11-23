Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Update: Capital Investment Approved. Since the time this story first aired three months ago, much progress has been made to better facilitate better communication between both customers and company ownership. The Executive Board voted and approved an amended budget and concurrently has invested $18,000 this month; this is a significant boost. Furthermore, during the next 9 months, an additional $41,000 will be spent by the Board of Directors on procedural enhancements (with the registration process) which will make the customer experience more personable. A certain portion of the money is being dedicated to increase the company’s presence online with Social Media (specifically with Facebook, Twitter, Digg, Delicious, StumbleUpon, Pinterest, Instagram and Tumblr). This investment will: (1) Increase our digital influence online, (2) Aid in our ongoing Reputation Management, (3) Establish a stronger (CAP) Customer Acquisition Program and (4) Bolster our financial bottom line. Lastly, new online tools have accelerated the retail ordering process. We are excited to announce these logical improvements at this time and look forward to another update in the next 30 days.



Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) has released its corporate social responsibility statement, highlighting its commitment to leaving as small of an environmental footprint as possible. MXI-Corp demonstrates its corporate social responsibility efforts through its guidelines for several of its practices and operations, including ingredient and business practices and packaging materials. Additionally, the company has posted drop-off locations for Styrofoam to be properly recycled.



“Our corporation implemented this corporate social responsibility initiative because we feel it is the responsibility of everyone—our company, each member of our network and our customers—to reduce their environmental impact,” said Andrew Brooks, founder and executive vice president of MXI-Corp. “Whether it is through ingredient practices, packaging materials or business practices, we can all do one small thing to reduce our footprint.”



“As a long-time, founding distributor, the corporate social responsibility statement is really something I can stand behind and promote to my customers and fellow distributors,” said Adam Green, MXI-Corp Ambassador and Multi-Millionaire Member and owner of Winner’s Circle International. “This commitment to leave as small of an environmental footprint as possible is another great part of the Xocai product line.”



Business Practices

As an international corporation, MXI-Corp maintains its socially responsible business practices worldwide. MXI-Corp pledges that no harmful ingredients or genetically modified organisms are used in products. All products are certified by Brunswick Labs, an independent, third-party agency. The company also sets itself apart with its employee profit-sharing program. It prides itself as a network marketing corporation, rather than a retail operation.



Styrofoam (EPS packaging) drop-off locations

EPS packaging material, which is used in the packaging of many MXI-Corp products, is a recyclable material. To take advantage of EPS recycling facilities in your area, MXI-Corp has included a section on its Website listing locations by state. MXI-Corp encourages all distributors and customers to recycle EPS and any other packaging materials.



The full corporate social responsibility statement can be accessed on MXI-Corp's Website at http://www.mxicorp.com/csr.



About Marketing Xocolate International Corporation

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in healthy, dark chocolate products. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company’s proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion.