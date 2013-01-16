Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- In response to rapid growth and continued increases in sales, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp), the leader in healthy, dark chocolate products, has expanded its operations to a fifth continent. Hong Kong is the 13th country where the Nevada-based company has opened operations.



Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI Corp) Expands To Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, And Malaysia, with Rahman Johar As The MXI Corp Asian Manager



“The rapid growth of this company—in just five years of its founding—has been amazing to watch and great to be a part of the success,” said Andrew Brooks, executive vice president, MXI-Corp. “We are looking forward to continued growth around the globe.”



Founded in 2005, the company quickly expanded its then U.S.-only operations. Since 2006, the company has continued to grow into countries around the world, including:



- Canada

- Australia

- The Netherlands

- Sweden

- Denmark

- Hungary

- Belgium

- Ireland

- New Zealand

- Puerto Rico

- South Africa



“The opening of these international markets is a phenomenal opportunity for all distributors,” said MXI-Corp Ambassador and Multi-Millionaire Member Adam Green, who is also president of Winner’s Circle International. “Even though I am operating out of Utah, my business has an international reach with worldwide opportunities.”



In addition to Xoçai™ products being available for sale and distribution in 13 countries, MXICorp has also expanded its warehouses and manufacturing operations into several of these countries.



About Marketing Xocolate International Corporation



Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in healthy, dark chocolate products. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company’s proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion.



The creative vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. MXI Corp announced that its trademark application for “Healthy Chocolate” was approved by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office on February 28, 2012. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market.

