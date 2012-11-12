Marketing Xocolate International Corporation Releases Xocai Activ, a New Antioxidant Beverage : Xocai Arkansas : Xocai Arizona : Xocai Alabama : Xocai Alaska

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- Marketing Xocolate International Corporation ( MXI Corporation) has released a new product: Xoçai™ Activ, an active-lifestyle antioxidant beverage. Activ was created for the “all-natural” consumer and has been formulated with no added colors, artificial flavors or preservatives.



“Activ is the perfect complement to the Xoçai™ Xocai Healthy Chocolate product line,” said Andrew Brooks, founder and executive vice president of MXI-Corp. “Its all-natural components provide customers with a healthy beverage to energize them and deliver nutritional value.”



Activ is made with unprocessed cacao, açai berries, blueberries and concord grapes. The Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity (ORAC) value of Activ is similar to the ORAC value in Xoçai™ Nuggets. One serving will provide Activ users with nearly one day’s worth of antioxidant compounds.



“Made of all natural, raw ingredients, Activ leaves you with a lasting, dark-chocolate taste,” said MXI Ambassador Adam Paul Green, president of Winner’s Circle International. “This product is a high-antioxidant beverage, designed for the ‘purist’ consumer.”



Researchers at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City are currently conducting a study on Activ, examining the antioxidant activity and other potential effects relating to cardiovascular health of Activ.



Activ can be stored in a cool, dry place for up to a year. Adding warm, purified water activates Activ.



http://mxi.myvoffice.com/cacaopow/#.UJKYx2eIRBk



About Marketing Xocolate International Corporation

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in healthy, dark chocolate products. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company’s proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion.



http://www.iact1.com/mxi/Enroll/Apply.cfm?EnrollerID=1030