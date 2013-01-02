Marketing1on1 Offers 'Buy Backlinks' Service to Improve Search Engine Rankings

Medford, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- Backlinks are amongst the most important determinants of a business value over Google. More the backlinks are, more value Google search engine gives to the website. The content on a website that serves as its home, many keywords are present in the content. These often serve as the backlink anchors and they are distributed over several other websites. Clicking the link brings them back to the home site ending in an increased number of visits on that site.



Now a day businesses buy backlinks for their business promotion over the web. Marketing1on1 serves to be the provider for backlink purchase services. This is a highly inexpensive way to bring traffic to one site and very effective one too. For those who wonder what good does the backlink number does to a website, it boosts the ranking over the search engine results. Any website that has more number of back links than other websites: will be ranked above them in the result for a search engine result.



Marketing1on1 provides the customers who seek a high number of backlinks for their website promotion with cheap rates. For just $34.99, customers can get backlinks more than 50 in number. These include the video back links along with the social bookmarks. Paying a bit higher they get 250 plus back links and more than a thousand blog comments added to it for less than fifty bucks. Once the backlink number increases there is an inevitable increase in the traffic that comes to the website. There are bigger packages offering even better results to those who avail them.



People buy links to increase the traffic inflow to their website and then it can be used for anything. The traffic can be exposed to self advertisement of products and services. The Search Engine Optimization of the website becomes healthy and it becomes an attractive website to paste advertisements on. Other companies post ads on the host site and pay the owner as compensation. More the visits on the host website, more will the advertisers pay the host.



When a new company or a product tries to break in the market over the internet; that is when they use the service of press release link builders. They can get high PR backlinks from the Marketing1on1. High quality and as per needed back links make Marketing1on1 an excellent choice for online businesses and websites.



