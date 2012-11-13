MarketingEmpire.co.uk Sets the Stage for Video Advertising to Build Brand Awareness Amongst Businesses

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- Video animation and production company, MarketingEmpire.co.uk, has created an innovative video marketing system to help its clients market themselves and create brand awareness. This system incorporates a unique production template that will give clients access to high-quality promotional videos at a fraction of the cost that would normally be charged.



Video marketing is a powerful marketing tool that engages customers and personalises a company and their products or services. When added to an Organisation’s website, this compelling interactive tool enhances a visitor’s experience on the site and helps to build brand awareness. Successful businesses use video marketing to reach their customers on various social sites like YouTube and Facebook, on their website landing pages and they also share it through emailed newsletters.



MarketingEmpire’s new video animation and production template gives clients the opportunity to create a video that would typically cost over £5,000; however, using their state-of-the-art production system, the same videos actually end up costing from just £250. Videos can be customised with unique text, colours and content. Those who are interested in learning more about this exciting opportunity for building brand awareness for their Company can go to http://www.MarketingEmpire.co.uk/promotional-video-production.



Managing Director of Marketing Empire, Deren Stevens, says" having looked at important growing trends within the advertising and marketing industry, our Team have tried to devise concepts that allow businesses on smaller budgets to have access to the same high-quality attention-grabbing videos that the larger corporate enterprises usually have far easier access to."



In January of this year, Google stated that YouTube was receiving over 4 billion hits a day. These figures, according to Reuters, were up 25 percent from the eight months prior to that. Companies that fail to market themselves through video advertising miss opportunity to reach an astounding number of potential consumers. Those numbers are anticipated to increase as more and more people purchase mobile and hand-held devices that come preloaded with social site applications.



Media Contact Information:



Contact Name: Deren Stevens



Contact Position: Managing Director, MarketingEmpire.co.uk



Email / Web: deren@marketingempire.co.uk |info@marketingempire.co.uk | http://www.MarketingEmpire.co.uk



Telephone: 0800 298 4628 | +44 (0)208 133 3318



Further Information: Marketing Empire was set up in 2009 by a Team of marketing professionals, with the aim of devising concepts for SME's that allowed access to a vast range of marketing/advertising services, at costs far lower than is usually associated to similar campaigns.



With our video production templates, over £15,000 has been invested along with 6 months of development to create animated templates that can be customised to each client. As the base work has already been carried out, these videos can be customised for our clients at just £250, integrating their corporate identity, text, images etc. One of the bestselling video templates can be seen on this link (http://www.marketingempire.co.uk/promotional-video-production/), with five more templates currently being developed to give customers' choice.



