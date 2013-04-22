MarketOverview: Global Vascular Stents Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



1. Executive Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Introduction

4. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings

5. Market Landscape

6. Geographical Segmentation

7. Key Leading Countries



Global Vascular Stents Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.21 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease. The Global Vascular Stents Market has also been witnessing the trend of increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. However, availability of alternative therapies could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Vascular Stents market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Vascular Stents market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., and Cordis Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are MicroPort Scientific Corp., Cook Medical, Biosensors International Ltd., and B. Braun Melsungen AG, Allvivo Vascular Inc., Arterial Remodeling Technologies, Biocompatibles Ltd., Biotronik KG, Blue Medical, Cook Medical Inc., Devax Inc., Endovasc Inc., Goodman Co. Ltd., InnoCore Technologies BV, MIV Therapeutics Inc., Reva Medical Inc., Stentys SA, SurModics Inc., Translumina GmbH, X-Cell Medical Inc. and Xtent Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



