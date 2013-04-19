MarketOverview: North America UV Light Stabilizer Market Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



The North America UV light stabilizers market for wood coatings is mainly driven by increasing demand for wood coating for UV protection. Moreover, UV protective wood coatings are gaining in popularity due to their eco-friendly characteristics such as low VOC emission, high solid content, etc. In addition, increasing usage of wood for decking applications has triggered demand for UV protective wood coatings, which in turn has reflected in the rising demand for UV light stabilizers.



This market research report by Transparency Market Research analyzes and estimates the demand for UV light stabilizers for wood coatings in North America for the six year period from 2012 to 2018, in terms of revenue and volume. It provides information on latest trends, restraining and driving factors influencing the market, along with the opportunities available in the near future for the UV light stabilizer market. The report segments the market based on application and region and offers estimates and forecast for each segment.



Key applications of UV light stabilizers analyzed and estimated in this study include decking and flooring, furniture and interior and others. Decking and flooring dominates volume consumption of UV light stabilizers, which accounted for the largest market share in 2011. The UV light stabilizer market is analyzed based on regional outlook, providing the forecast for key economies including the U.S., Canada and Mexico.



The market research study includes a detailed description of value chain analysis in order to provide a broad view of various components present across the UV light stabilizer value chain. Porter’s five forces analysis has been included for enhanced understanding of the market. In addition the report includes comparison of the key brands in the market along with their key ingredients. The report covers company profiles of key participants operating in the UV light stabilizer market including BASF SE, AkzoNobel, Akcros Chemicals, BYK, Clariant Ltd., Chemtura Corp., Cytec, Everlight Chemical, Mayzo and Lycus.



UV light stabilizer market by application



Decking and Flooring

Furniture and interior

Other



UV light stabilizer market by geography



U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films Market By Application (Water Soluble Packaging & Polarizer) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2012 - 2018



The report segments the application of PVA films into water soluble applications and polarizer applications and estimates each segment from 2011 to 2018 in terms of volumes and revenues. The report further segments PVA films used in water soluble packaging on the basis of various applications in terms of volumes (tons) and revenues (USD million) from 2011 to 2018. The report also estimates and forecasts the PVA polarized films market based on its application in terms of volumes (million square meters) and revenues (USD million) from 2011 to 2018.



The report analyzes the PVA water soluble films demand across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) in terms of volumes (tons) and revenues (USD million) from 2011 to 2018. The report analyzes demand for each region based on various water soluble applications of PVA films.



The demand for polarized PVA films is concentrated in the Asian region; hence the report also provides granular market data for key Asian countries including South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and China in terms of volumes (million square meters) and revenues (USD million) from 2011 to 2018.



Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market By Grid Type (Grid-Connected, Off-Grid), By Technology (Thin Film PV, Crystalline PV, Others), By End Use (Residential, Commercial, Utility-Scale) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2012 - 2018



Solar Photovoltaic (PV) systems are used to generate electricity through the photovoltaic effect. Solar radiation is trapped and converted to electricity via solar PV panels. The solar PV systems generate electricity with negligible carbon emissions thereby cutting the carbon level in the environment. Solar energy is freely and abundantly available, eliminating the cost involved in fuel input. Solar energy is one of the best alternative renewable sources of energy with least maintenance and operation costs. The global solar PV installation is expected to reach 60.05 GW in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2012 to 2018.



This market research analyzes the global market for solar PV, estimating and forecasting the market from the demand perspective. The overall market has been segmented on the basis of products based on grid type (grid-connected and off-grid), end users, technology, as well as on a geographical basis to provide a holistic picture of the market.



Key solar PV products analyzed in this study include grid-connected and off-grid PV systems. Solar PV technologies estimated and forecasted in this study include thin film PV, crystalline silicon PV, and Other types that comprise CPV and organic solar PV etc. End users estimated and forecasted include residential, commercial, and utility-scale sectors. Regional data has been provided for North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).



