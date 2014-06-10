Marketpacer, LLC Discloses Secret to Stable Search Engine Rankings

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- According to Google estimates, Penguin, their major algorithm update, affects only 3 percent of English search queries. At first glance, this appears to be a fairly small number, yet in 2013, on average, 5,922,000,000 searches were conducted each day. Three percent of this comes to more than 167 million searches each day. Although there may be duplicate searches, it's clear Penguin hurt a number of companies. Marketpacer (Marketpacer.com), a Charlotte SEO Services provider, strives to help those companies affected by the change regain their position on the search engines and in the marketplace.



"Marketpacer understands one cannot focus on certain areas and expect great results when it comes to the search engines. Although Penguin works to eliminate spam and black hat techniques, downgrading sites making use of these methods, they also continue to lower the ranking of any site lacking high quality, valuable content, through the use of their Panda algorithm update. Companies find they must spend a great deal of time researching the algorithm changes to discover where they went wrong, and many feel this time could be better spent elsewhere, leading them to turn to Marketpacer for help," Abby Hunjo, Marketpacer spokesperson, explains.



Marketpacer understands clients want to move to the top of the search engines and focuses on authority domination to achieve this goal for clients. By incorporating a number of link building levels into a client's marketing strategy, the company funnels visitors to the client's main website, using Google approved techniques to do so.



"This method protects sites from search engine updates while ensuring sustainable rankings are maintained. More traffic arrives at the client's website, leading to more business. This removes the ups and downs of search engine rankings that many companies have been experiencing," Hunjo goes on to say.



Google Panda penalizes those sites which contain thin or low quality material by lowering the quality score of the site. This reduction in rank impacts every page on the site, not just those Google finds to be lacking. When a company finds their site is losing ground due to a lack of quality material or on-page optimization, Marketpacer steps in to assist. Marketpacer uses a wide range of techniques to show the search engine the relevance of the client's site in the overall industry.



"Along with search engine optimization services, Marketpacer offers on-page optimization, a service of equal importance. For those struggling to rank for the desired keywords, Marketpacer assesses the site to determine where changes need to be made. Companies looking to find the proper keywords find the research services offered through Marketpacer to be of great assistance in choosing keywords to target," Hunjo continues.



Marketpacer offers a wide range of services to meet the needs of clients. In addition to Web Design Charlotte services, SEO and on-page optimization, Marketpacer assists clients with social media, reputation management, and more. "Turn to Marketpacer for web design and search optimization tasks as the company understands what Google looks for when ranking a site and works to help clients move to the top of the search engines, using this information," Hunjo declares.



About Marketpacer, LLC

Marketpacer, LLC, an innovative SEO company, remains up to date on all information concerning the search engines and the many changes they undergo on a regular basis. The company strives to sustain future changes within the industry as the structure they make use of is solid. The goal of Marketpacer, LLC. is for clients to succeed while getting the customers they deserve.