MarketplaceRepricing Launches New Amazon Repricing Solution

With application features such as Pricing Intelligence, Amazon Repricing, eBay Repricing, Amazon Consulting and Map (Minimum Advertised Price) Enforcement, retailers gain the solutions they need to easily fine-tune and analyze their marketing efforts to drive more shoppers to their products in platforms such as Amazon, eBay, and even through their own website.



The Amazon Repricing technology runs automatically 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to determine optimal pricing. Its unique factor is that it actually raises prices when the next lowest price is higher than your price, thus creating additional profits. This allows users to exploit price wars as well as exploit price increases. “The Amazon repricing software is a highly optimized suite of repricing algorithms designed specifically for Amazon retailers", adds Mr. Jake Holden, spokesman for MarketplaceRepricing.



MarketplaceRepricing’s MAP (Minimum Advertised Price) Enforcement works to uncover and Identify advertised price. It currently monitors 250,000 retailers across all market places and consumer shopping engines, including Amazon, eBay, Google Shopping, and many others.



“Our IMAP Saas application is unique in that we offer the only customized solution to IMAP protection. Our software allows Brand Manager to customize their monitoring, allowing them to monitor their products throughout the day or during particular hours to collect Intel and report on IMAP for them. We give them detailed access that are customized to their needs, reporting IMAP violations”, says Mr. Holden.



The company also offers an application called Pricing Intelligence, which gives the ability to price a seller’s entire inventory so they can be the lowest price while not giving away the seller’s profits. As the marketplaces become more crowded, more and more accurate pricing data is required to gain a competitive edge. Advancements in technology have made the pricing data so accurate, a great deal of transparency in market-wide pricing is the result. With that comes a need for online retailers to harness the power of this transparency in price to gain a competitive advantage.



Using our Pricing Intelligence solution is akin dragging a net across the ocean that has reach all the way down to the ocean floor. Most of the Web's information is buried far down on dynamically generated sites, and standard Pricing Intelligence solutions do not find it. The Pricing Intelligence solution helps sellers understand and price themselves in a lower or higher position relative to primary and secondary retail competitors.



For more information on MediaplaceRepricing, visit http://www.marketplacerepricing.com.



